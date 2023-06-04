Eugenie Bouchard takes jog down memory lane, recalls what she looked like 20 years ago

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard shared a throwback picture of herself as a young girl.

Bouchard was born on February 25, 1994, in Montreal, Quebec. She began playing tennis at the age of five and was trained by her mother, Julie Leclair, who was also a tennis player

Bouchard shared the photo of her younger self on Instagram on Saturday, June 3. The image shows her sitting in front of a large stone wall. Smiling and posing for the camera, she is wearing a white top and has long blonde hair.

"June 2003", Eugenie Bouchard captioned her post.

Bouchard made history in 2014 when she became the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, where Petra Kvitova beat her. She also made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open that year, and reached her career-best ranking of No. 5 in the world.

However, the 29-year-old has faced challenges with injuries, performance, and confidence, and is currently placed in the 221st position in the WTA rankings.

Eugenie Bouchard apologizes for "unnecessary" 'doper' dig at Maria Sharapova

Eugenie Bouchard expressed regret for her controversial comments on Dayana Yastremska and Maria Sharapova during the 2023 Madrid Open.

Bouchard qualified for the main draw of the WTA 1000 event by beating Sara Sorribes Tormo and Elizabeth Mandlik. She then faced Yastremska in the first round, where she rallied from a set down to win 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2.

The former World No. 5’s run ended in the second round, where she lost to Martina Trevisan in straight sets. But before that match, she posted an image of herself at the Madrid Open on Twitter, with a caption that read:

“There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid.”

Bouchard’s post was a reference to Yastremska’s doping case from 2021 when the Ukrainian was temporarily banned after testing positive for a prohibited substance (mesterolone). Yastremska’s ban was lifted later that year after the ITF found that she was not at fault for the positive test.

The Canadian’s tweet also implied criticism of Sharapova, whom she met at the 2017 Madrid Open. The match took place soon after the Russian player's comeback to the tour from a 15-month doping suspension.

Bouchard had previously criticized Sharapova for being allowed to return to the tour, calling her a “cheater.”

On April 28, Bouchard apologized for the ‘doper’ tweet, admitting that it was uncalled for and a mistake.

“I want to apologize for my tweet yesterday. It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary. Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off the court,” she tweeted.

