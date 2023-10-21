Eugenie Bouchard unites with Anna Kalinskaya and Varvara Lepchenko during practice at Miami public courts

While the 2023 WTA season might have ended for Eugenie Bouchard, she still has at least one more tournament to play. The Canadian will represent her nation at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November.

The 29-year-old is preparing hard for the international tournament and recently hit the public practice courts in Miami, Florida. Bouchard shared a picture from her time at the practice court alongside fellow WTA players Varvara Lepchenko and Anna Kalinskaya.

Screengrab from Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard has played throughout the year at all levels of professional tennis, including Challenger and ITF tournaments. She bagged her first tour-level win at the Bogota Open in April when she defeated Ylena In-Albon in the first round. The Canadian's other wins on the WTA Tour were against Dayana Yastremska at the Madrid Open and Renata Zarazua at the Guadalajara Open.

In addition, Bouchard also reached the quarterfinals of the Challenger tournament in Florence, Italy, in May. At Grand Slams, she failed to make it out of the qualifying rounds. Her last match at a Grand Slam remains the third-round appearance at the 2020 French Open.

Once ranked as high as World No. 5, Eugenie Bouchard now finds herself outside the top 200, currently ranked World No. 232.

Eugenie Bouchard to play for Team Canada at BJK finals alongside Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard will once again represent Canada at an international stage when she teams up with the likes of Leylah Fernandez and recently crowned US Open doubles champion Gabriela Dabrowski at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup finals. The tournament will be played from November 7 to 12 at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Other players in Team Canada are Rebecca Marino and Marina Stakusic. One notable absence from the Canadian lineup is Bianca Andreescu, who has been nursing a stress fracture in her back. The 2019 US Open champion last played at the Canadian Open in August. Bouchard has played 10 matches at the Billie Jean King Cup, and last appeared at the tournament in 2018.

Canada is drawn in Group C with hosts Spain and Poland. Canada vs Spain will be played on November 8. Spain will be represented by Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebeka Masarova, Cristina Bucsa, and Marina Bassols Ribera.

Canada's match against Poland is on November 10. Poland will be without its biggest star, Iga Swiatek, at the finals but will feature other top players, Magda Linette, Magda Frech, Katarzyna Kawa, and Weronika Falkowska.