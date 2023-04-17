Bianca Andreescu received high praise from Eugenie Bouchard for her show of support for Team Canada at the 2023 Billie Jean Cup.

The Canadian side, led by Leylah Fernandez, advanced to the finals of the tournament after overcoming the Belgian side in Vancouver on Sunday, April 16.

In a pre-tournament interview at the ITF Oeiras Ladies Open, where the former World No. 5 received a wildcard, she was asked if she was following her country's team at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Bouchard, who is currently in Portugal, replied that while the time zone made it difficult to follow the matches in Vancouver, she has been in touch with her compatriot Bianca Andreescu and appreciated her flying over to the venue in support.

"No, the time zone is a bit too hard. I've been texting some of the girls and I actually texted Bianca and she flew over there just to support and I was like wow, you're so sweet. I mean she was in Miami and flew all the way to Vancouver, so it was nice to see all the girls supporting each other like that," she said.

She added that she missed participating in the BJK Cup and hopes to play in the tournament next year.

"You know I haven't played one of those in a while and I'm looking forward to it. I wanted to try and play but it was a tough one," she said. "I obviously wouldn't have played a match as well so that factors into my decision but it's also like, all the way in Vancouver, hardcore, things like that, so, I hope to play the next title."

Bianca Andreescu on way to recovery after her injury at the Miami Open 2023

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Miami Open

Bianca Andresscu suffered an ankle injury in the fourth round of the 2023 Miami Open, forcing the Canadian to leave the court in a wheelchair in excruciating pain.

She later took to social media to share details of her injury and sounded positive about her recovery.

"Results show that I've torn 2 ligaments in my left ankle. It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's just say it could've been much worse!" she wrote. "I'm going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I'll be back on court soon. Rehab process has already started and will continue to give updates. Love you all."

In a recent post by a tennis news channel, the 22 year-old can be seen back at the gym, training.

Z kortu - informacje tenisowe | Tennis news @z_kortu Bianca Andreescu trenuje na bieżni 🤗🤩



Bianca Andreescu trains on the treadmill 🤗🤩



Bianca Andreescu is yet to make an announcement of her return to the courts.

