"Even if Aryna Sabalenka wins 10 Grand Slams, she is going to be the same person" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa talked about her dynamic with Aryna Sabalenka after her match against the Belarusian in the third round of the 2024 French Open. It was their third encounter in 2024.

The second seed was too big of a mountain to climb and Sabalenka won the match 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 17 minutes.

During her post-match press conference, Paula Badosa was asked about her friendship with Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian shared how the Belarusian was an honest and passionate person and that tennis needed more people like her.

“I think she shows that she's such a natural, honest person. I think tennis needs players like her. Also, she brings an amazing game on court, very intense. She's passionate. I think we need players with this kind of charisma. She's fun to watch," Badosa said.

Badosa continued and said Sabalenka was a great person off-court always willing to help others and was very humble despite her illustrious career. This is something she found very inspiring.

"Off court, she's a nice person, very genuine, always trying to help. I think players that are so good in their sport and they're, like, very normal and very humble, I think that's the most important and the most inspiring," she added.

The Spaniard mentioned how the aforementioned reasons made the Belarusian special and said that even if she won 10 more Grand Slams, she would not change as a person.

"That's why I think we have this amazing relationship, because even if she wins 10 more slams, she's going to be the same person,” Paula Badosa said.

Aryna Sabalenka: "I love Paula Badosa very much"

Sabalenka and Badosa after their match at the French Open

During the pre-tournament press conference at the Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka expressed her love for Paula Badosa and called her an incredible person. The Belarusian also said that Badosa was her soulmate and it was important to have friends on tour.

"I love Paula [Badosa] very much. We have been friends for three or four years, she is an incredible person. It is very important to have friends on the circuit, so when you find someone who you feel is your soulmate, it is the best thing that can happen to you," Sabalenka said.

She wished the Spaniard the best in her recovery from injury and mentioned that she would be there for her come what may.

"She is the best. I hope she returns to the elite, that she stops suffering with injuries. I am always here for whatever she needs," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will next play 22md seed Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the French Open, with the winner facing either Mirra Andreeva or Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals.