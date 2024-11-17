"Even if I’m gonna die, I'll do it" - Iga Swiatek vows "100%" commitment to Poland after leading team to historic Billie Jean King Cup Finals SF

Iga Swiatek committed to giving her all for Poland on the court at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The World No. 2 helped her nation create history and advance into their first BJK Cup semifinals after getting the better of Czechia 2-1.

On Saturday, November 16, Poland, who defeated Spain in the previous knockout round, faced the second seed, Czechia, in the quarterfinals. In the first match of the tie, Marie Bouzkova got the better of Magdalena Frech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

In the second match, Swiatek faced a must-win situation against Linda Noskova. The Pole won the first set via tiebreaker but the Czech player forced a deciding set. In the third set, Swiatek managed to keep her composure to register a 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5 win in two hours and 39 minutes.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, however, returned to court just half an hour later to play the all-important doubles encounter. Swiatek partnered with Katarzyna Kawa against Marie Bouzkova and World No. 1 doubles player Katerina Siniakova.

The Polish pair put up an extraordinary performance to win 6-2, 6-4 in just one hour and 11 minutes to help the country qualify for its first BJK Cup semifinals. During a post-match interview, Swiatek, who played a pivotal role in Poland's triumph asserted her commitment to her nation. She said,

"That’s my last tournament of the season and playing for Poland is always amazing. Even if I’m gonna die on court, so I will do it, but give a hundred percent."

Notably, the 23-year-old also earned the first Olympic medal Poland has won in tennis. She earned the bronze medal in August during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, defeating Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the bronze medal match.

"It's a dream come true" - Iga Swiatek on Poland's historic Billie Jean King Cup Finals SF run

Iga Swiatek at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image: Getty)

Iga Swiatek expressed her joy at making history with Poland after she helped her country reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals semifinal. During a post-match press conference, she said,

"It's a dream come true. I missed playing this event a couple times already, so when I actually have a chance now, I want to just make an impact and do something well."

She also shared her excitement about finally playing the BJK Cup and praised the event's organization, atmosphere, and fan support. Swiatek also highlighted the strong camaraderie within the Polish team.

Poland is set to face last year's runner-up, Italy, in the semifinals on Monday, November 18. Swiatek will likely take on Jasmine Paolini in the singles. Paolini was instrumental in her country's semifinal qualification as she won her singles and doubles tie to help Italy defeat Japan 2-1.

