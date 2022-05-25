"Even when I won the US Open, there was nothing big or amazing my parents did to celebrate, we came home and ate dumplings, we are very normal" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has said that she and her parents have remained down to earth despite her fairy-tale run to the US Open title last year.

Raducanu, 19, is in Paris, where she survived a scare against 17-year-old Linda Noskova on Monday to mark her Roland Garros debut with a hard-fought three-set win.

The British teenager shot into the limelight late last year at the US Open, becoming the first qualifier - male or female - to win a Major. Despite her historic triumph, Raducanu and her parents didn't go over the top with their celebrations and continued to behave like "normal" people.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



18-YEAR-OLD EMMA RADUCANU WINS THE US OPEN!



THE FIRST QUALIFIER EVER TO WIN A GRAND SLAM! HISTORY MADE!!!18-YEAR-OLD EMMA RADUCANU WINS THE US OPEN!THE FIRST QUALIFIER EVER TO WIN A GRAND SLAM! HISTORY MADE!!! 🙌18-YEAR-OLD EMMA RADUCANU WINS THE US OPEN! 🏆THE FIRST QUALIFIER EVER TO WIN A GRAND SLAM! 🎾 https://t.co/9tmLWbNPeq

In an interview with Gemma Chan of Elle, Raducanu opened up on what she did in the aftermath of her incredible Flushing Meadows success.

"Even when I won the US Open, there was nothing big or amazing that my parents did to celebrate – we just came home and ate dumplings, and that was it. We are very normal," she said.

Meanwhile, Raducanu will continue her Roland Garros campaign on Wednesday against Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a place in the third round.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



overcomes 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 37 minutes. #RolandGarros debut to remember @EmmaRaducanu overcomes 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 37 minutes. A #RolandGarros debut to remember ✨@EmmaRaducanu overcomes 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and 37 minutes. https://t.co/kQaj76YhUX

"I’d love to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon" - Emma Raducanu

Andy Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion, winning the title in 2013 and 2016

During the same interview, Emma Raducanu professed her desire to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon this year.

Murray is the most successful British tennis player in the Open Era, winning two of his three Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon (2013, 2016). The Scot, who recently turned 35, as well as Raducanu, are expected to turn up at their 'home' Major regardless of the event not carrying any ranking points.

Raducanu told Chang about her wish to play doubles with Murray.

"Just once in my life, I’d love to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon," she said.

"Everyone would want to see that," Chang replied.

Raducanu also spoke about being a role model for young British girls wishing to play tennis, just like Andy Murray and Tim Henman on the men's side.

"It’s amazing to even think of myself in that way. I feel like if girls, or even boys, can see me out there having fun, smiling and doing things, they can really relate to that. I want to inspire kids to keep playing. I still find it hard to believe I’m that person," she said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala