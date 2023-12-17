"Even in a stormy weather" - Victoria Azarenka pets and kisses her horse, showcases their precious bond

Tennis star Victoria Azarenka recently shared a heartwarming video on social media, which shows her deep relationship with her horse.

In the video, Azarenka was braving the stormy weather to spend time with the animal. Despite the torrential rain and strong winds, she was seen lovingly petting and kissing her horse, her face beaming with happiness.

Victoria Azarenka has openly expressed her love for horses before. They are a source of strength and solace for her.

"Even in a stormy weather," Victoria Azarenka captioned the video.

In 2005, Victoria Azarenka became the first Belarusian athlete to be recognized as the best young tennis player in the world. Seven years later, she became the first tennis player from her country to win the Australian Open. This victory enabled her to rise to World No. 1 in the WTA ranking.

Victoria Azarenka and Novak Djokovic show their support as Andrey Rublev announces launch of Rublo store for children

On December 13, Andrey Rublev announced the launch of an online store to market his clothing brand, Rublo (the name derived from his last name). The cloth brand's motto is, "Play for the children, play for the light."

It was declared that 100% of the earnings from this collection would be contributed to a charity committed to child welfare.

Both Victoria Azarenka and Novak Djokovic reacted to Rublev's post on his charity campaign and gave encouragement. Djokovic wrote "Bravo, Rublo" along with emojis while Azarenka reacted with emojis.

