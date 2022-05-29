Even when there’s an inkling that something might be bothering Rafael Nadal, you know he’s going to work his heart out and do the best he can: Jill Craybas

Rafael Nadal's incredible record and stats are enough to speak about his legacy in the sport. But behind all that success is his dedication and endurance in the toughest times, evident in his numerous comebacks from injuries. Former player Jill Craybas lauded Nadal's great resolve and believes he cannot be ruled out of contention to win the 2022 French Open.

Speaking on a podcast episode for Tennis Channel, Craybas expressed that despite his recent concerns with fitness and injuries, it is certain that the Spaniard will do all he can to give himself a chance to win the tournament. She believes his ability to do that time and again makes him stand out from the rest of the pack on tour.

"Even when there’s an inkling that something you know might be bothering him or whatever, one, he’s not the first to say that something is bothering him and two, you know he’s just gonna work his heart and do the best that he can, I mean that’s what has stood out from him for so many years," said Craybas.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



#RolandGarros Hey @RafaelNadal , what's your secrets to achieving 301 Grand Slams wins and counting? 🤔 Hey @RafaelNadal, what's your secrets to achieving 301 Grand Slams wins and counting? 🤔#RolandGarros https://t.co/ehs3SFMaMN

The American believes that the 13-time French Open champion is second to none when it comes to managing his body and fitness, given that Nadal has dealt with a recurring foot injury for almost 15 years now.

"He has had to deal with his foot problem for years now so he has understood how to manage his body over decades and he’s one of the best at it and with how physical a game he plays, he has had to be able to do that," Craybas continued.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ One year ago today, a statue of Rafael Nadal was unveiled at Roland Garros One year ago today, a statue of Rafael Nadal was unveiled at Roland Garros 😲 https://t.co/uueQMJLBaM

Other players warmup for half an hour before matches, Rafael Nadal warms up for an hour: Jill Craybas

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open

The former player highlighted another aspect of Rafael Nadal's routine that set him apart. She observed that his pre-match warm-up sessions are often twice as long as many other players on tour, as he likes to get in the zone before a match.

"The warmups before matches for most players are just like half an hour, his warmups are an hour long. He just likes the repetition, he just likes being out there," she said.

At the 2022 French Open, the former World No. 1 has looked at his imperious best. The Spaniard is yet to drop a set so far this year and is improving with each match.

He faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime next, who is coached by Nadal's former long-time coach and uncle, Toni Nadal. The Spaniard has faced Auger-Aliassime just once before in the second round of the 2019 Madrid Masters, which Nadal won 6-3, 6-3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan