"Even though we are biggest rivals and we had incredible matches during our careers, I have nothing but respect for him and what he has achieved" - Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have clashed only once this season, but the epic French Open quarterfinal clash in the aftermath of the Australian Open controversy was the start of a new chapter in one of the game's greatest rivalries.

Novak Djokovic, who now trails Nadal in the Grand Slam race, stated in a pre-tournament press conference that he has nothing but respect for his old rival ahead of Wimbledon as the Serb looks to close the gap to his tally.

"Just in general, overall, things that he is trying to do, to create even more of a successful legacy for himself on the court is something that you just have to respect and admire. Of course, even though we are biggest rivals and we had incredible matches during our careers, I have nothing but respect for him and what he has achieved," Djokovic stated.

The former World No. 1 lauded his rival for winning Grand Slams right after returning to action after surgery which has taken Nadal's tally to 22.

"He had surgery, in the second part of last year and coming back after that surgery and winning a Grand Slam right away is something that is really impressive of course. Making history as well with Grand Slam wins - in Roland Garros - a tournament where historically he has won the most titles, so hats down."

"I mean what he has achieved and what he keeps on doing on the court, great fighting spirit, amazing champion," he added.

"Some wonderful memories for me for the last three editions of Wimbledon and hopefully I can continue that run" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is chasing a fourth successive title at SW19

Reflecting on his own prospects at SW19, Djokovic stated that despite not playing any lead-up tournaments before Wilmbledon, he had won the event in the past in a similar fashion.

"Some wonderful memories for me for the last three editions of Wimbledon and hopefully I can continue that run. I didn't have any lead-up tournaments to Wimbledon but I have had success at Wimbledon in the past without having any official matches and tournaments. I just had one exhibition match a few days ago in Hurlingham," Djokovic said.

"But over the years, as I said, I have had success with adapting quickly to the surface so there is no reason not to believe that I cannot do it again and I am of course very pleased and happy to be back at the tournament that was always my childhood dream tournament and the one that I always wanted to win," he added.

Novak Djokovic was also asked whether the lack of ranking points would affect the way he approached the tournament.

Novak Djokovic asserted that the lack of ranking points affects other players more than him as his priorities have shifted, especially given his record for the most number of weeks as the World No. 1.

"It would probably affect players other than myself to be honest because I dont want to say the ranking points are not important for me - of course they are - but not as they were until recently."

"Now, I am not chasing the rankings as much as I had until I broke the record for longest weeks at No. 1 and then after that it wasnt that important in terms of priority for me," the Serb revealed.

