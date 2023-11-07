"Even though I've been injured, I'm valuable" - Paula Badosa hits back at the press for being judgemental and dismissive of her

Paula Badosa recently accused the press of having a dismissive and judgemental outlook towards the Spaniard, particularly during her period of absence due to an injury.

Paula Badosa has been sidelined with a spinal stress fracture after retiring mid-match against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Earlier this week, the former World No. 2 announced her comeback, representing Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals which will begin on November 7.

During an interview with El Pais ahead of the tournament in Seville, Paula Badosa admitted to being 'hurt' by the judgemental and dismissive attitude adopted by the media.

"I am not going to deny it. I'm a little hurt because I think it's judged too easy. It's very easy to see me from the outside, in a game, and say: 'she's already retired, or she's dedicated to doing this or that...', when they don't know the daily effort you're making," Badosa said (Quotes translated from Spanish).

"I have been unemployed, but I have been working every day; the mental part, watching games, recovery... Everything that is not seen. But of course, since they don't see you compete, people judge and dismiss others very easily, and that hurts," she added.

The 25-year-old emphasized that despite her injury struggles, she is a 'valuable' tennis player. Badosa also highlighted her relationship with World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas and how the media's comments affect him.

"I think that even though I have been injured, I am valuable as a tennis player. Apart from this, I have a relationship with another tennis player [Stefanos Tsitsipas] and all this can influence him, so you have to know how to handle it and stay in the bubble," Badosa said.

"I want to play against the top 10" - Paula Badosa is focused on a strong comeback from back injury

Paula Badosa pictured at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After announcing her comeback from a prolonged back injury, Paula Badosa has her eyes set on getting back to her best. In the same interview with the Spanish daily, El Pais, the Spaniard admitted to being obsessed by the prospect of returning to the tour.

The former World No. 2 is focused on matching her performance levels before her injury and looks forward to competing against the top 10 ranked players.

"Be calm, little by little; This is a long process. I don't know how this injury will respond, but I expect a lot from myself because I am very demanding," Paula Badosa said(Quotes translated from Spanish).

"I only think about getting back to the level I was at before getting injured and the players I have in mind all the time are the top ten; I want to play against them. I want to feel like I'm there because I've always wanted to be the best. My mentality has always been like this," the 25-year-old added.

Paula Badosa's comeback means she completes the lineup of the Spanish contingent alongside Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebeka Masarova, Cristina Bucsa and Marina Bassols Ribera at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville. Spain will compete in Group C, facing Canada on Wednesday, November 8, and Poland on November 10.