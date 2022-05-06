"Even though he says that I'm the favorite, that he's not fit enough, that he comes from an injury, you always have to think of Rafael Nadal as the favorite" - Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters on Friday. After his marathon win over David Goffin on Thursday, Nadal mentioned that Alcaraz would hold the edge in the tie, given the latter's superior form and fitness.

The Mallorcan only recently made his comeback to the tour after spending more than a month on the sidelines due to a stress fracture in his ribs.

But Alcaraz, who considers himself a "new boy," believes the 21-time Major champion is the undoubted favorite given his record on clay and in Madrid, where he is a five-time champion.

"Well, I'm going to say the opposite of what he says. He's one of the best players of the world, and I would say the best player in the world on clay," Alcaraz said. "You know, even though he says that I'm the favorite, that he's not fit enough, that he comes from an injury, you always have to think of Rafa as the favorite because he has already won here five times and all of the things he has achieved on clay."

"At the end of the day, I'm the new boy, the newcomer, the one that should not have any pressure when playing against one of the best players of history," he added.

After beating David Goffin, Nadal admitted that his clash against Alcaraz would be difficult given the teenager's superior physical condition and form, compounded by his own lack of fitness.

"Well, it's a very, very tough match, of course. I think that today, he is better than me and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum," said Nadal. "I am conscious on what we have right now. I think I am a very realistic person, and that doesn't take me to not believe that I can win or that I can do it, but today I think that Alcaraz is in a better physical state of mind, is more fit. I came here without playing. He's younger, so he has that extra energy."

"Try not to show Rafa that I am nervous, that I have the capacity to do a good game" - Carlos Alcaraz on his gameplan against Nadal in the quarterfinals

During his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to shed light on his plans when facing Nadal in the last eight on Friday. He admitted that it is always "difficult" to face the Mallorcan, given that he has "looked up" to him.

"Well, I always say the same, that it's difficult to play Rafa," said Alcaraz. "Not because I speak him, because he's the person I have looked up, but I think that all the players have the same feeling. They know that it's complicated to play against Rafa, well, to play against the best players."

Alcaraz believes it is important for him to treat the match on its merit instead of giving too much attention to the player on the other side of the net. He also reckons he must prevent Nadal from getting a whiff of his tension lest the latter takes advantage of that fact.

"I will think me of course on the tough moments, momentum is going to be tough, and also thinking about against who you are playing, but I will try not to think about that. I will think that in front of me I will have a normal player, try to get away the nerves that I may have. Not to think I'm going to play against the best player on clay," he added. "Try not to show Rafa that I am nervous, that I have the capacity to do a good game. We will see what happens tomorrow."

