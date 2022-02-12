"Even though Serena was younger than me I learned so much from her, I learned courage and heart" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams recently spoke to Canadian businessman Harley Finkelstein about a range of topics, including her entrepreneurial work with activewear brand Eleven and the major life lessons she learned from sister Serena.

Williams emphasized that her key role models have always been her parents and Serena Williams. She admitted to having derived a lot of inspiration from Serena, learning how to have courage in the face of adversity.

"My role models are always my parents and very close to home Serena," Venus Williams said. "Even though she was younger than me I learned so much from her, I learned courage and I learned heart. I had talent but I didn't necessarily have those two. So those role models were always very close to home for me."

While talking about being a role model herself, Venus Williams explained that she was always taught to view people beyond their racial differences. The 41-year-old considers it important to inspire people of all racial backgrounds, and feels honored to have succeeded in doing that over the course of her career.

"Growing up I wasn't taught to see color," Venus said. "That was important in my home, to not see color. So it's important for me to be a role model for every person. I realize the world sees me as an African-American every day and that's okay with me as well because I'm very proud to be who I am. But it's more important for me to inspire all people and it's been an honor to do that."

The seven-time Grand Slam winner went on to laud the efforts of sportspeople like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles in facilitating conversations around mental health in sports. Venus believes their initiatives have encouraged people to break the stigma around the subject.

"I really applaud the athletes that have had the courage to talk about that," Venus said. "There have been so many and I think that's been encouraging for people. Athletes being able to share what they're going through has been very encouraging."

"I'm absolutely an athlete, but I'm also someone outside of the sport" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams proceeded to talk about how she manages to be a businesswoman whilst being an athlete. Her numerous entrepreneurial ventures include V Starr Interiors, an interior design firm, and an activewear clothing line Eleven. The former World No. 1 explained that she likes exploring newer opportunities beyond the tennis court.

"People do try to put you in a box," Venus said. "I don't think that's just for athletes but it's also for anyone who's trying to make a change or a career move in their life. I think athletes are definitely role models for that too; it's okay to change and evolve. Even in my own experience people will say 'well you're an athlete'. I'm absolutely an athlete, but I'm also someone outside of the sport."

The American last played a competitive match in August 2021 at Chicago, and is yet to confirm her schedule for the 2022 season. Her prolonged absence from the tour has dropped her to No. 467 in the WTA rankings.

