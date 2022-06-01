"Ever since I joined the tour, or even when I was eight, the next Serena Williams, next this, next that, and I think I really fell into the trap of believing that" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff booked a spot in her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal with a resounding 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriot Sloane Stephens on Day 10 of the 2022 French Open.

The American reached the quarterfinals last year, losing out to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova. She, however, managed to flip the script this time around and thrilled the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd with her exceptional all-court skills, ousting the former finalist in exactly an hour-and-a-half.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Gauff spoke about the pressure and expectations that she has been under since a young age. She specifically highlighted the comparison being drawn to the Williams sisters, saying she has been dubbed the "next Serena" since she was eight years old.

"I think I was, you know, ever since I joined the tour. Or even when I was young or eight, even eight years old, the next Serena, next this, next that, and I think I really fell into the trap of believing that."

"And, yeah, it's important that you have high hopes for yourself, but also, at the same time, it's important to be in reality and I think that's where I am."

Gauff went on to say that she has begun enjoying her tennis a lot more. She added that the first time she had a big result at the Grand Slam stage—at the 2020 Australian Open—she was not happy for the right reasons and felt that it was something that she "should do."

"I'm in reality where I'm enjoying the moment and enjoying the situation. I felt like I was to the point where even when I made the second week or beat Naomi at Australian Open, I remember like I was happy."

"But I wasn't like that happy because, I was, like, I feel like that's what I should do. Whereas now I'm really appreciating each win and loss."

"I mean, I think it's just another match" - Coco Gauff on French Open semifinal

Gauff will take on Martina Trevisan in the 2022 French Open semifinal.

Gauff will take on Martina Trevisan in the 2022 French Open semifinal. The Italian, who will also be playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, came through a topsy-turvy three-set win over Leylah Fernandez.

Speaking about the last-four contest, the American said she was looking at it as just another match and not looking at the "finish line" like last year. She added that she would approach the encounter the same way she has all week.

"I mean, I think it's just another match, to be honest. You know, I don't know. I feel like last year I was looking at the finish line, and now I'm not looking at anything really except that ball in front of me."

She continued:

"So I think, to be honest, going into the next match I'm just going to approach it the same.I mean, I care about the results, yes, but also at the same time I don't. Like if I gave it my all I'm not going to be upset."

