"Every match here could be a final of a Grand Slam" - Carlos Alcaraz on what sets the ATP Finals apart from other tournaments

Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke about the unique challenges of the ATP Finals in Turin. He mentioned the speed of the court at Pala Alpitour, saying it's much faster compared to other tournaments.

Alcaraz, who is only 20 years old, is in the ATP Finals for the first time. He couldn't play last year because of an injury. Even this year, he had some trouble with his foot and back, which affected his performance at the Paris Masters as well, but he managed to join the tournament.

Emphasizing the high stakes at the ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz told Prakash Amritraj on Tennis Channel:

"Every match here could be a final of a Grand Slam. Your mindset has to change a little bit.”

He highlighted the need for a mindset change, with each match requiring full dedication and preparation. The high level of competition means players must be at their best in every game. He talked about needing to be more aggressive and taking control early in the match to succeed in these fast conditions.

“I think the most difficult thing is how fast the court is. We play the whole season on very slow conditions. Coming here it’s really fast. It’s a bit difficult to adjust to this court. But at the same time, I like it. To be aggressive, to go to the net. That’s the best thing about playing indoors… Every match here could be a final of a Grand Slam. That’s the difference coming into this tournament. Your mindset has to change a bit. Every match is a final. You have to give your 100% before the match, in the warm up. You have to think about the preparation and how it’s gonna be. That’s the difference between this tournament & the other ones,” it quoted him as saying.

Carlos Alcaraz wins against Andrey Rublev to keep hopes alive in ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz won against Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2 at the ATP Finals on Wednesday. He had earlier lost a match in the Red Group to Alexander Zverev 7-6 [3], 3-6, 4-6.

Rublev, who is known for his strong play, faced a tough time in this match. At one point, he was so upset with his game that he hit himself hard with his racket resulting in blood oozing out.

This emotional moment happened after he lost a service game at the beginning of the second set. He was already one set down and this loss of the game made it harder for him.

This win was important for Carlos Alcaraz because it kept his chances alive to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Finals. Alcaraz's next match will be against the 2020 champion of the tournament, Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev has the opportunity to secure an early spot in the next stage. A straight-set victory for Medvedev would assure his progression to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz's recent victory has opened a pathway for seventh seed Alexander Zverev. If Alcaraz manages to win against Medvedev, a victory for Zverev in his upcoming match would guarantee his advancement in the tournament.