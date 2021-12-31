Matteo Berrettini confident about Italy's chances at 2022 ATP Cup, says "aim is to win the title"

Italy's Matteo Berrettini believes his team are capable of accomplishing their goal of winning the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney. Italy reached the final of the team competition this year and Berrettini reckons they can go one step further in 2022.

Speaking at Italy's pre-tournament press conference, the 25-year-old said the team for the 2022 competition is stronger than in previous editions.

“We feel happy to be here. I think it's possible [to win the title], the team is even stronger this year, so for sure our aim is to win the title. We know it's going to be a tough job. Every match is going to be difficult, but we believe that we can do it,” Berrettini said.

Italy are among the favorites to win the ATP Cup; they are the only team with two top 10 players in Berrettini and Jannik Sinner.

"On hardcourt he's probably together with Novak, the best player we have now" - Matteo Berrettini on Daniil Medevdev

Berrettini will take on Medvedev in the group stage of the ATP Cup

Berrettini played a key role in Italy's run to the ATP Cup final earlier this year. However, he couldn't prevent them from losing to Russia in the title clash. The Italian was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the first singles rubber, following which Andrey Rublev disposed of Fabio Fognini.

Russia and Italy have been drawn in the same group for the 2022 ATP Cup which means Berrettini will once again take on Medvedev in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament.

Berrettini, who has lost both of his matches to Medvedev so far, described the Russian as a "tricky" opponent and the best hardcourt player alongside Novak Djokovic.

"He is really solid. He's moving really well, playing deep, serving well, returning. I mean, he's not missing at all when he's playing well. So especially on hard court he's probably together with Novak, the best player we have now. He’s really tricky to play," Berrettini said.

