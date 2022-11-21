Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, is quite active on social media and is not afraid of expressing his opinion on several topics ranging from women in sports and politics.

He is also a doting father to daughter Olympia and often showcases his duties as a parent to the five-year-old. He recently took to social media to showcase his attempts at making pancakes for his daughter.

The 39-year-old revealed that the attempt was a failure as one of the parts got stuck and that he may need nonstick electric griddles going forward.

"I tried to copy the dude I saw making pancakes with the griddle cold first and it was a bit of a disaster to flip - cuz Lay Lay stuck. I think I need one of those nonstick electric griddles to pull this off. Like I told Olympia, every mistake is just another chance to learn!" said Ohanian.

Serena Williams to collaborate with DoorDash exclusive gift-wrap bundles

Serena Williams thanks the fans at the 2022 US Open.

Since hanging up the racquet at the end of the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has shifted her focus to her entrepreneurial pursuits. She has been investing in the last couple of years in projects close to her.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has added another cap to her business ventures by collaborating with DoorDash. She along with the company will design an exclusive gift-wrap bundle complete with wrapping paper, gift tags, and bows. The gift wrap will feature designs inspired by the athlete's own life and passions, which include playing video games with her daughter.

"The items I chose to feature are a few of my very favorite things — and everything is shoppable through DoorDash. I play video games with my daughter, so a controller was a must. The nail polish and mascara are a nod to always keeping things stylish and sophisticated. And who wouldn't put their own dog on everything if they could?" said Williams in an interview with POPSUGAR.

The 41-year-old American mentioned that the collaboration with DoorDash hopes to serve up major gifting inspiration while also revealing what she likes as a gift.

"It can be something as simple as flowers, or something special that caught my eye and reminds me of them. Taking the time to show someone you were thinking of them no matter how big or small, I think goes a long way," she added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes