"Every now and then Holger Rune's temper gets the better of him and his competitive mentality becomes his worst enemy" - Tennis journalist

Holger Rune has cemented his status as one of the most promising as well as controversial young players on the ATP Tour in recent years.

The Dane has to his name multiple ATP 1000 Masters titles and wins over the likes of Novak Djokovic to boast of. However, he also has, on occasion, made headlines over his on-court outbursts and other antics.

Reflecting on Rune’s evolution as a player in a recent interview with Flashscore, tennis journalist Jose Morgado said the youngster was prone to letting his temper get the better of him on occasion. Morgado, who also commentates on tennis matches, said there are time when Rune’s “competitive mentality” does more harm than good for him on the tennis court.

"Every now and then Holger Rune's temper gets the better of him and it becomes a problem for him," Jose Morgado said. "It's in those moments that his competitive mentality becomes his worst enemy."

Morgado was quick to note that the Dane was still very young and expressed hope that he will learn to handle his emotions better as he gains more experience in the coming years.

"Because he wants so much and, as he's very young, sometimes he uses his emotions and his temperament in the wrong way," the analyst said. "But I think that will change as he gets older. he grows and gains more experience."

"Holger Rune is not afraid to say he wants to be No. 1 and win Grand Slams" - Tennis journalist

Holger Rune during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

In the same interview, Jose Morgado said that players who express their emotions more freely make for better watching experience for the viewers, himself included.

The tennis commentator added that he liked Holger Rune's attitude, saying that the Dane was not someone who would shy away from expressing his desire to be the World No. 1 or win Grand Slams.

"As a tennis commentator, I like his temperament," Jose Morgado said. "I definitely prefer players who show their emotions on the court and say what they think. He is not a player who is afraid to say he wants to be number one in the world and win Grand Slams."

Holger Rune enjoyed a successful 2023 season, reaching three ATP Tour finals and winning a title. He also made the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the French Open and attained a career-high ranking of No. 4 in August.