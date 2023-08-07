"Every Real Madrid fan wants to see Kylian Mbappe in Madrid, I would love it" - Carlos Alcaraz

Talking to the press at the Canadian Open in Toronto, Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he hopes for French soccer star Kylian Mbappe to join Spanish giants Real Madrid soon.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is set to appear at the 2023 Canadian Open as the top-seeded player, earning him a bye into the second round. The young Spaniard has been one of the best players this season, having clinched his second Grand Slam title with a victory over Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon last month.

Meanwhile, 2022 Ballon d'Or contender Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of a transfer saga and has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the French superstar as he looks for potential suitors.

Talking to the press at the Masters 1000 event in Toronto, Alcaraz emphasized that every Real Madrid fan wants to see Kylian Mbappe in Madrid. The 20-year-old hailed the Frenchman as one of the best players in the world and pointed out that all clubs would love to have him in their team.

"Every Madridista [Real Madrid fan] wants to see [Kylian] Mbappe in Madrid. He is one of the best players in the world right now and all the teams love him," said Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz, a Real Madrid fan himself, added that he would personally love to see Mbappe play for the club in the Spanish capital, and is hopeful for some positive news regarding the saga.

"I hope we read some news that Mbappe is going to Madrid. I would love that," added the 20-year-old.

"You can always be better, you can always improve" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals his mentality ahead of the Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz with the trophy after winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championship

In the same press conference in Toronto, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz said that he needs to improve in every aspect of the game. According to the 20-year-old, there is always room for improvement.

"The truth is that right now, I'm not focused on one (facet) in particular, but I'm clear that I have to improve everything. You can always be better, you can always improve, so right now I'm trying to improve everything a little," Alcaraz explained.

The reigning Wimbledon champion also reflected on the tight schedule with tournaments being laid out across the year, leaving him very little time to focus on training and improving.

"Obviously, in the middle of the season, when the tournaments are close together, you don't have as much time. It is more difficult to focus on things and pay more attention to them in training," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is set to participate in the 2023 Canadian Open and will play in the second round against the winner of the clash between Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Ben Shelton.