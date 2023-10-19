"Every time Holger Rune puts up a goal, he reaches" - Only a master of time before Dane wins Grand Slam, says mother Aneke

Holger Rune’s mother Aneke has backed the Dane to win a Grand Slam title in the future.

Rune caught everyone's attention with his performances since his junior years. He was ranked World No. 1 on the ITF Junior Circuit, where he won ten titles, including the 2019 French Open boys' title.

The Dane turned professional in 2020 and won five titles on the ITF World Tour and as many on the ATP Challenger Tour. Since making his top 100 debut in 2022, he has won four singles titles on the ATP Tour, including a Masters 1000 title (2022 Paris Masters).

Rune's best Grand Slam performance came at the 2022 French Open, where he made a quarterfinal exit after defeat to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

His mother Aneke has stated that Rune has always gone about his tennis career with a gradual increase in his goals, with Grand Slams being on his mind currently.

“Now we all wish to get step-by-step, the same when we started senior, then he [Holger Rune] wanted to win 15,000 and then 25,000 and then it was Challengers. And then it was ATP 250, Masters 1000 and now it's Grand Slams. He really wants to win Grand Slams,” she said on the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

She was quick to stress that winning Majors isn't an easy task.

“And it’s not just something you do, it's not that easy. So you have to work on specific things in your game and your physique in order to be able to manage five sets. If you want to win, you really have to be good. Not just in four but in seven matches, which is the challenge, so this is what he is working on."

Aneke, however, stressed that it was only a matter of time before Rune won his maiden Grand Slam title.

"But every time Holger puts up a goal, then he reaches his goal. So it's just a matter of time when we get the Grand Slam I guess."

"It’s nice, I don’t complain" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke on traveling the world for tennis tournaments

Holger Rune and his mother Aneke.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke also spoke about life on the road with her son, stating that she has no complaints about it.

Speaking to the aforementioned source, Aneke continued:

“It’s nice, you don't have to cook, you don't have to do your own beds, so I don’t complain. I raised two children, house, husband. I did it all. So it's not too bad right now to have this kind of life. What I enjoy is that I'm able to help Holger Rune with achieving his goals and as long as he needs me, I will be around.

She also stated that she doesn't get nervous about Rune's matches as her focus is always on whether he is playing to his strengths and not on the scoreline.

“I'm mostly looking at if he's doing what he is capable of doing. And if he is, it's not so much a question about winning or losing, but if I can see that he is actually trying to do the right stuff then I am satisfied.

"So it's more these things I look at. Often I don't know what the score is and so I'm not like into the match that way,” she disclosed.