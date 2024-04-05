"Everyday I'm grateful New Balance outbid Nike for Coco Gauff", "Best kits in WTA award goes to her" - Fans delighted with American's latest kit

Coco Gauff's recent photo in her latest New Balance kit has delighted tennis fans.

Gauff burst onto the scene at the age of 15 when she defeated Venus Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon and quickly established herself as one of the top players in women's tennis. She made yet another breakthrough in 2023 when she won her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.

The American has attracted a lot of big-name brands ever since she started her professional career and by her 15th birthday, she had multi-year agreements with sports apparel giant New Balance, racquet-makers Head, and popular Italian pasta brand Barilla. These partnerships have stood the test of time and are with Gauff to date.

A recent photo of the World No. 3 alongside a fan was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) where she was seen donning her latest New Balance kit. The American wore a teal-colored sleeveless top with rims and collars in a darker shade of blue, and a matching pleated skirt. She completed her look with her signature NB Coco CG1 shoes.

Fans were delighted to see Coco Gauff donning her new kit and expressed their appreciation towards New Balance for consistently giving the American impressive outfits.

A fan said how they were grateful that New Balance outbid Nike for Gauff, as they were the perfect match for the American. As per Business Insider, NB offered Gauff more than what Nike did when she was a 14-year-old all the way back in 2018.

"everyday I’m grateful that new balance outbid Nike for her when she was a kid"

Another fan said how Gauff had the best kids on the WTA Tour.

"best kits in wta award goes to her"

"OH THIS IS THE BEST KIT YET NEW BALANCE JUST KEEPS OUTDOING THEMSELVES," said one fan.

"Coco x NB is such a good fit! She was so smart to stick with them!," Another fan chimed in.

"Imagine that she could have won that US Open title in a Nike kit. Oh Nike you will always be a loser," One fan joked.

"New Balance knows their story man. They make some really great apparel." another fan said.

"oh they just keep getting it right," the fan mentioned.

"OMG OMGGGG THIS KIT IS AMAZINGGGGG," a fan gasped.

Coco Gauff will kick off her European clay court campaign at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Coco Gauff gears up for European clay season

Coco Gauff will look to get back her rhythm at the European claycourt season after a disappointing campaign at the Sunshine Double, where she lost in the Indian Wells Open semifinals to Maria Sakkari and in the fourth round of the Miami Open to Caroline Garcia.

The World No. 3, a former French Open finalist, has only one title on clay, which came at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open. She will try to add to that tally as she gets ready to kick off her clay campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old has struggled at the tournament so far in her career having never made it past the second round in her two appearances. Her first appearance came in 2022 when she lost to Daria Kastakina in the first round.

Coco Gauff was seeded fifth in 2023 and started her tournament with a hard-fought win over Veronica Kudermatova in the first round but was comfortably defeated by Anastasia Potapova in the second.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will begin on April 13 and include some of the biggest names in tennis such as Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Marketa Vondrousova, and many others.