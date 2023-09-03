Ben Shelton has progressed into his first-ever quarterfinal at the US Open after downing fellow American Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2023 edition.

Shelton started the match slowly after getting broken in his very first service game. However, he soon found his footing and not only got the break back but built upon his strong service to take the first two sets. Paul did manage to cut the deficit in half by taking the third set, but there was no stopping Shelton as he sealed his berth in the quarterfinal by winning the fourth set and clinching the contest, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Tennis fans were all praises for the young American after he qualified for his second quarterfinal in just his fifth Grand Slam. They were impressed by Shelton's intensity on the court, particularly highlighting his serving as the primary weapon against any rival.

Notably, during the match, the 20-year-old broke his own record for the fastest serve at the US Open this year with a 149mph ace. He previously blasted a 147mph serve in the third round.

"That serve is gonna take him a long way," one fan wrote on X.

"His service game is INSANE!" stated another.

One fan even pegged Shelton as the only young player on the ATP Tour who can give World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz a run for his money.

"Everyone asking what young players might actually be able to hang with Alcaraz, it’s Shelton. I think he’s the only dude right now," a fan argued.

"Love these 20 year old prodigies!!" said another fan on X.

Ben Shelton to make his top 30 debut after making it into US Open QF

Ben Shelton at the US Open

Ben Shelton is all set to enter the top 30 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his young career after entering the quarterfinals in New York. Currently ranked World No. 47, Shelton will go up to World No. 27, if not higher, at the end of the tournament. This progress is particularly stunning because Shelton has only won two consecutive matches twice on the 2023 ATP Tour so far.

He previously qualified for the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, where he defeated Zhizhen Zhang, Nicolas Jarry, Alexei Popyrin, and JJ Wolf before being bettered by Tommy Paul. Between Melbourne and New York, Shelton struggled with consistency and won only 7 matches in 18 tour-level tournaments.

However, he has reinvigorated his form at the biggest stage possible. At Flushing Meadows, Shelton began his campaign with a win against Pedro Cachin, where he had to come back from a set down. He has since defeated Dominic Thiem, Aslan Karatsev, and Tommy Paul. Shelton will next face No. 10 seed Frances Tiafoe in an all-American quarterfinals.