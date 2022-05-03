Everyone aspires to be Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, but so many players of all levels can learn from Kevin Anderson: Fans react to Kevin Anderson's retirement

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 35. Having reached a peak career ranking of World No. 5, Anderson's booming serve, tall stature and good movement for his size made him a lethal opponent.

Anderson became a professional in 2007 and won seven singles titles in his career. His most notable achievements include reaching two Grand Slam finals, the first of which came at the 2017 US Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Anderson also reached the Wimbledon final in 2018, beating Roger Federer and John Isner in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. He went on to lose to Novak Djokovic in the final in straight sets.

2018 was also the South African's best year. In addition to reaching the Wimbledon final, Anderson reached the semifinals of two Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Montreal. He also reached the semifinals of the year-end ATP Finals.

Anderson became the first South African to be in the top-10 of the ATP rankings since Kevin Curren in 1985.

The 35-year-old wrote a series of tweets announcing his retirement from tennis.

"Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis," Anderson wrote. "There are so many people who helped me along the way, and believed that a kid from South Africa could achieve his dreams. Thank You Mum and Dad- I am eternally grateful for the countless hours you spent coaching me, the sacrifices you made, but most importantly the belief in me the whole way. I wouldn't be here without either of you. My brother Greg, you have been there by my side every step of the way. My whole family in SA and beyond, there was never a moment when I did not feel your love and support. "

Anderson thanked his wife Kelsey and said that he cannot wait to raise their daughter Keira with her. He also expressed his gratitude to his coach Jay Bosworth and to the University of Illinois, who helped him transition from the junior to professional level.

"To my amazing wife Kelsey, I couldn't have found somebody more supportive than you. You are there for me through everything, I can't wait to take on the next chapter with you as we raise our beautiful daughter together.

"Thank You Jay Bosworth for the selfless commitment you gave me. You are a coach, mentor and most importantly, a friend. Thank you to the University of Illinois who played a big role helping me make the transition from junior to pros. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and the entire Illinois tennis community."

The South African also thanked his coaches, agents, trainers and sponsors, giving a special mention to long-time sponsors Dunlop/Srixon.

"I've learned from so many people along the way. I am extremely grateful for the incredible coaches, agents, physios, fitness trainers, mental coaches who helped me maximize my potential and really achieve my dreams over the years.

"I'd like to thank all my sponsors. Especially Dunlop/Srixon; it has been an honor for me to be a part of your family. Thank you to all the fans who watched, cheered and have been there for me all along the way. I will always appreciate the outpouring of support you showed me. "

Anderson finished his tweet by saying that he tried his best at excelling in the sport, with the South African recalling his father telling his younger self that trying your best and making sacrifices defined success more than results.

"I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was a part of this sport. As a kid, my Dad used to tell me that success isn't defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be. I tried my best."

Kevin Anderson @KAndersonATP A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) https://t.co/atueKpob84

Anderson has played six matches in 2022, winning just one against Sam Querrey at the Delray Beach Open. He was ranked 107 at the time of retirement.

Fans react to Kevin Anderson's retirement

Fans spoke out on Kevin Anderson's retirement from tennis

Fans expressed their thoughts on Kevin Anderson's retirement, with many hailing his professionalism.

One fan wrote:

"Everyone, rightly, aspires to be Federer/Nadal/Djokovic/Serena.... but so many players if all levels can learn from Kevin Anderson, a consummate professional who hacked his game and maxed out his potential. He'll be missed."

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Everyone, rightly, aspires to be Federer/Nadal/Djokovic/Serena.... but so many players if all levels can learn from @KAndersonATP , a consummate professional who hacked his game and maxed out his potential. He'll be missed. Everyone, rightly, aspires to be Federer/Nadal/Djokovic/Serena.... but so many players if all levels can learn from @KAndersonATP , a consummate professional who hacked his game and maxed out his potential. He'll be missed.

Mason @masonryrafan Heard Kevin Anderson retired from tennis. Feel bad for him to be dealing with injury problems and other issues the past few years. Hope he finds fulfilment in his post playing career. Heard Kevin Anderson retired from tennis. Feel bad for him to be dealing with injury problems and other issues the past few years. Hope he finds fulfilment in his post playing career.

Depolarized Tennis @NonPolarTennis



Whenever a player that I've watched for so long retires, it is always sad. A reminder that for a lot of the main "staples" of the game from the 2000s/2010s are nearing the end of their fantastic careers.



Thank you Kevin!! Kevin Anderson @KAndersonATP A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) https://t.co/atueKpob84 Kevin Anderson has just announced his retirement.Whenever a player that I've watched for so long retires, it is always sad. A reminder that for a lot of the main "staples" of the game from the 2000s/2010s are nearing the end of their fantastic careers.Thank you Kevin!! twitter.com/KAndersonATP/s… Kevin Anderson has just announced his retirement. Whenever a player that I've watched for so long retires, it is always sad. A reminder that for a lot of the main "staples" of the game from the 2000s/2010s are nearing the end of their fantastic careers. Thank you Kevin!! twitter.com/KAndersonATP/s…

Another fan wrote:

"Kevin Anderson retires from professional tennis… Great player and great professionnal, we’ll all remember his big results in GS and his determination on the court. You’ll be missed Kevin Anderson. Truly.

Tie Breaking News @TennisAddict5

You’ll be missed Kevin Anderson retires from professional tennis… Great player and great professionnal, we’ll all remember his big results in GS and his determination on the court.You’ll be missed @KAndersonATP ! Truly. Kevin Anderson retires from professional tennis… Great player and great professionnal, we’ll all remember his big results in GS and his determination on the court.You’ll be missed @KAndersonATP ! Truly. https://t.co/FdwWaco5hk

Jack Edward @ontheline_jack



A consummate professional, I don't think I ever saw Kevin lose his cool on-court. Sad to see him go



Congrats on a great career twitter.com/KAndersonATP/s… Kevin Anderson @KAndersonATP A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) https://t.co/atueKpob84 Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has decided to hang up the racketA consummate professional, I don't think I ever saw Kevin lose his cool on-court. Sad to see him goCongrats on a great career Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has decided to hang up the racket 🎾A consummate professional, I don't think I ever saw Kevin lose his cool on-court. Sad to see him go 😢Congrats on a great career 👏 twitter.com/KAndersonATP/s…

US Open Tennis @usopen 2017 US Open finalist

2018 Wimbledon finalist

Top-5 singles ranking



Congratulations on a great career, Kevin Anderson! 2017 US Open finalist2018 Wimbledon finalistTop-5 singles rankingCongratulations on a great career, Kevin Anderson! 🔹2017 US Open finalist🔸2018 Wimbledon finalist🔹Top-5 singles rankingCongratulations on a great career, Kevin Anderson! https://t.co/dPxVkw6XpU

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker retires from professional tennis



Been a fantastic player for South Africa over the years.



Finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open



Will be missed on Tour Kevin Andersonretires from professional tennisBeen a fantastic player for South Africa over the years.Finalist at Wimbledon and the US OpenWill be missed on Tour Kevin Anderson 🇿🇦 retires from professional tennisBeen a fantastic player for South Africa over the years. Finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open Will be missed on Tour https://t.co/YzjiicmSrt

