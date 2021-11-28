"Everyone is expecting Emma Raducanu to do something special" - Fernando Gonzalez on tough road ahead for the US Open champion

Emma Raducanu's sensational run at the 2021 US Open catapulted her to global stardom. The youngster, who lifted the title in New York as a qualifier, has been a major draw at all tour-level events that she has played in since Flushing Meadows.

While Raducanu had a largely forgettable time on the court during her appearances at Indian Wells, the Transylvania Open and the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, her popularity has not taken a hit by any means.

Former top-10 player Fernando Gonzalez, however, believes there's a downside to the Brit's rapid rise. In a recent interview with Tennis 365, Gonzalez said Raducanu has had very little time to adjust to her new-found fame.

The 41-year-old pointed out that Raducanu has suddenly become the player that "everyone talks about."

“[Raducanu] will need a few months to adapt to everything now,” Gonzalez said. “To be the US Open champion is a lot for her to take in when you consider she was ranked at 150 before that event started and now she is the player everyone talks about."

Raducanu after beating Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 US Open final.

Gonzalez recalled watching some of Raducanu's qualifying matches at the US Open, saying there were no more than five people in the stands at the time.

He said that for Raducanu to go on and win the title two weeks later made for an "amazing story", but was quick to add that the pressure is now on the Brit as everyone is expecting her to do "something special."

“I saw some moments of Raducanu’s first qualifying round at the US Open and there are like five people watching," Gonzalez said. "Then two and a half weeks later, she is winning the big prize money and she is the champion in front of a full crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium and all around the world knows about her. It is an amazing story."

“Now everyone is looking at her," he continued. "Expecting her to do something special and the other players want to beat her. That can be tough, but she is going to be fine.”

“Emma Raducanu is a great player with a great mentality, she will have a big career" - Fernando Gonzalez

Raducnu at the 2021 US Open.

During the interview, Gonzalez commended Raducanu for having a "great mentality." The Chilean, however, also called for patience, saying the Brit has already shown that she is a great player and has a "big career" ahead of her.

“We have to give her some time," Gonzalez said." Because clearly she is a great player with a great mentality and she will have a big career."

"To reach a Grand Slam final so early in your career," he continued. "And play such a great match against a player from your own generation was tough, but she won."

