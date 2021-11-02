Everyone knows what a champion Dominic Thiem is, but he needs to approach his wrist injury with caution: Alexander Zverev

Dominic Thiem won the Vienna Open in 2019, a season where he was a contender at nearly every big event. But in 2021 the Austrian has struggled to keep pace with the top players, and injuries have been a big reason behind that.

At the conclusion of last week's Vienna Open, where Alexander Zverev emerged as the champion, Dominic Thiem fell out of the top 10 too. But Zverev claimed during his post-match press conference that Thiem is still a "champion" and one of the best players in the world.

The German, who overtook Dominic Thiem in ATP titles (18 vs 17) with his Vienna triumph, suggested that the Austrian has built a strong reputation for himself over the years.

"I know what a champion he (Thiem) is," Zverev said. "I know that he is one of the best tennis players in the world. Everyone knows that."

The 24-year-old then highlighted why a right wrist injury is particularly disadvantageous for Dominic Thiem since he has a one-handed backhand.

"He (Thiem) plays a one-handed backhand, he plays with a lot of power - that's why a wrist injury like this won't be easy," Zverev said. "You have to approach it with caution."

Alexander Zverev went on to assert that the injury is the only thing holding Dominic Thiem back at the moment, since his technique and gameplay are on par with the high standards required at the top level of tennis.

"I have no doubts about his tennis," the German said. "It must be going well for him in terms of health."

Dominic Thiem posts picture showcasing his love for Chelsea FC

Dominic Thiem at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2021 - Day Four

Over the weekend, Dominic Thiem once again showed his support for his favorite football club Chelsea FC on social media. During the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United, Thiem posted a picture where his pet dog Elon could be seen glued to the TV screen.

Chelsea ended up finishing on top with a 3-0 victory over their opponents.

Dominic Thiem's Instagram Story on October 31st

One part of Thiem's caption read "ktbffh 💙" in support of Chelsea FC, which is an abbreviation for "Keep the Blue Flag Flying High".

Fans were quick to react to his story, and some even commented about the 2020 US Open trophy lying on a corner of the shelf.

