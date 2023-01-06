Ahead of the release of the Netflix tennis documentary Break Point, Liam Broady jokes about the world watching him getting spanked by Nick Kyrgios in the first-round of the 2022 Australian Open in the series.

Break Point, releasing globally on Netflix on January 13, follows a variety of tennis players on and off the court to give us an exclusive and personal look into the world of tennis and its players as they travel the globe competing in various tournaments. The new trailer was dropped by Netflix on January 5 and features the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari, Taylor Fritz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

British tennis player Broady, who lost his first-round match to Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open, turned to social media to say that he was told by Kyrgios about the former's involvement in the first episode of the documentary. He amusingly urged everyone to pray for him that his defeat wasn't included in the series.

"Speaking to Kygs yesterday and he said I’m in the first Netflix episode. I was hoping he was just winding me up. Everybody pray for me that I’m not on global Netflix getting spanked around John Caine arena," Broady captioned his tweet.

Break Point is produced by the same team as Netflix's acclaimed F1: Drive to Survive series and is highly anticipated by tennis fans around the world for its unparalleled access into the lives of some of their favorite players.

"I loved the fact that I was able to show my path" - Nick Kyrgios excited about the release of Netflix tennis series

Nick Kyrgios at the World Tennis League - Day 1

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has often expressed excitement about the eagerly anticipated tennis series. One of the highlights of the trailer has been the Australian star smashing his racquet angrily. As reported, the first episode will be focused on Nick Kyrgios.

The series revolves around the burgeoning new era of tennis that is adorned with a talented younger generation vying to take the place of greats like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, who have dominated the sport for decades.

Earlier, in a conversation with the Herald Sun, the 27-year-old had revealed the reason behind signing up for the series.

"I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing. I think there is a lot of, I mean, there is no hiding it. Tennis is a very white privileged sport," he said.

He further expressed excitement to feature in the series. He said he loved that he would be able to showcase his journey to the audience.

"I loved the fact that I was able to show my path and the way I go about it and how I connect with people. I think it’s a very different side to how people would perceive most tennis players," he added.

