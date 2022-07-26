"Everyone predicts that he might be the best of all time, but it's hard to predict because Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer have done a lot" - Goran Ivanisevic on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has found a great admirer in former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who believes the young Spanish star will certainly become the World No. 1 in men's tennis one day. Having said that, Ivanisevic chose not to echo the thoughts of those who believe Alcaraz will be the 'greatest of all time' in the future due to the legacy created by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

At the age of 19 years and 2 months, Alcaraz became the new No. 5 in the ATP rankings on Monday, the youngest since Nadal in 2005. In doing so, he is also ranked higher than Djokovic (No. 7) for the first time in his career.

Ivanisevic, who is Djokovic's current coach, spoke about Carlos Alcaraz during a recent interview with Nova TV and also highlighted the Big 3's greatness.

"I don't need to waste any words on everything that Alcaraz has done this year," said Ivanisevic. "He is impressive, everyone predicts that he might be the best of all time, but it's hard to predict because Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have done a lot," he added.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Truly the GOAT era In the last 18 years, 63 out of 75 men's singles Grand Slams have been won by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.Truly the GOAT era In the last 18 years, 63 out of 75 men's singles Grand Slams have been won by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.Truly the GOAT era 🐐 https://t.co/EmVwqN7ETF

At the same time, he is quite confident that Alcaraz has a very bright future ahead of him. Speaking ahead of the start of the ATP Crotia Open in Umag, the Croatian former player also stated that Italy's Jannik Sinner will join Alcaraz among the future greats of the sport.

"When I see the draw, we certainly have the future number one in the world, Alcaraz, as well as Sinner, who will be one of the leading tennis players in the world," Ivanisevic said further.

Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed for the Crotia Open. He reached the final of the Hamburg Open this past week, eventually losing to Italian player Lorenzo Musetti in a three-set thriller. However, Alcaraz had his moments in the final, saving five match points in the second set to force a decider.

Carlos Alcaraz returns to the venue of his maiden ATP title victory

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Hamburg European Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz returns to the Crotia Open in Umag this week, where he won his maiden ATP title last year. Ranked No. 73 when he won the tournament in 2021, Alcaraz will be the top seed this week and leads the field which includes the likes of Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Jaume Munar.

The Spanish teenager defeated the likes of Filip Krajinovic, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, and Richard Gasquet en route to the Crotia Open title last year. He has grown from strength to strength since clinching his maiden ATP title and has won four tournaments already this year. Two of those were Masters 1000 tournaments - in Miami and Madrid.

After competing on the clay courts of Umag, Alcaraz will shift his focus towards the American hardcourt swing. The Spaniard will aim to translate his form on the hardcourts in the final stretch of the season. He reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. at the US Open last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far