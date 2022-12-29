"Everyone starts at zero, have no pressure" - Taylor Fritz after registering his first win of season at United Cup 2023

Taylor Fritz began his United Cup campaign on a winning note, defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets on Thursday to put Team USA in control of their Group C tie against the Czech Republic.

After Madison Keys beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-3, World No. 9 Fritz's 6-3, 6-4 win against Lehecka gave USA a 2-0 lead on Day 1. Fritz saved two break points and broke Lehecka twice to emerge victorious in one hour and 15 minutes.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Californian, who had his career-best season in 2022, stated philosophically that every player starts the new year from scratch and that he was not paying any attention to his ranking or the points he has to defend to stay in the top 10.

"I feel pretty relaxed. The way I kind of just look at it is every season, I just imagine the points we set at zero. Everything is starting from nothing and we just go from there. I'm not looking at it that I have all these points to defend, I'm top 10, I need to stay here," said Fritz.

"Everyone starts at zero," he added. "Let's just start over, have no pressure, play how I play, and we'll see where we're at at the end of the year. Hopefully, that will be top 10 or top five."

On Day 2, Jessica Pegula will take on Petra Kvitova followed by Frances Tiafoe's clash with Tomas Machac. The Group C tie will conclude following Pegula and Fritz's mixed doubles contest against Jesika Maleckova and Dalibor Svrcina.

Taylor Fritz analyzes his first match of the season at the United Cup

Taylor Fritz plays a forehand shot in his Group C match against Jiri Lehecka at the 2023 United Cup

Speaking about his win against Jiri Lehecka, Taylor Fritz said that he felt nervous heading into his first match of the new season. He also pointed out that playing in a team event where players have to represent their nation adds to the pressure.

"Yeah, I mean, definitely like a bit of nerves. First match of the season. Also, like, playing a team event as well adds to it. I think at the beginning of the match I handled it much better than maybe my opponent did. I got an early break, then kind of just held on to it. Yeah, I played pretty solid," said Fritz.

The 25-year-old is happy to see his side take a 2-0 lead after Day 1 and is hoping to finish the tournament as champions.

"Yeah, it's good to start off with a win. Hopefully, a lot more wins this week. But, yeah, it's good to start out 2-0 on the day, as well, for the team. I think we're all here to try and win it. It's a great way to start," he added.

