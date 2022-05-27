Everyone suffers at a Grand Slam, the matches are always complicated and you have to respect every opponent: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal believes there is no room for complacency in a Grand Slam tournament and that even the best of players "suffer" as they make their way through the draw.

In an interview with Angel Garcia of Cadena Cope following his second-round win over Corentin Moutet at the French Open, the Spaniard was asked for his take on Carlos Alcaraz's battling victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Alcaraz was expected to coast through the draw, given his recent form, but was on the brink of defeat against Ramos-Vinolas as he trailed by two sets to one and faced a match point. But the Spaniard fought tooth and nail and claimed a memorable five-set win to keep his French Open hopes alive.

According to Nadal, every match at a Grand Slam is "complicated" and opponents should never be underestimated.

"All the matches are always complicated, all the rivals and you have to respect them whoever you are and I have always been very clear about it in my career and every day you go out to compete you can win and you can lose and you have to be prepared for everything," Nadal said.

"I was playing Parcheesi as you know I do before the matches to distract me for a while. I can't comment because I haven't seen the game. Everyone suffers, Zverev has also suffered," Nadal added, referencing Alexander Zverev's five-set win against Sebastian Baez

"Things can be done better, but they could also have been done much worse" - Rafael Nadal on his French Open campaign so far

Rafael Nadal serves against Corentin Moutet of France during the Men's Singles Round 2

Rafael Nadal came into the 2022 French Open under a cloud of uncertainty following the foot injury he aggravated during his campaign in Rome.

However, he showed no signs of the problem during his first two victories in Paris. The Spaniard said that while there was plenty of room for improvement, he was happy to have won a couple of matches without dropping a set.

I'm in the third round without losing any sets so it's a good start to the tournament. Things can be done better, but they could also have been done much worse. I am aware that it is a daily job to go striving day by day to find the way to the level I need to give me options to continue in the tournament. I think that today at times I played at a good level and this is positive," Nadal said.

The 35-year-old will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round on Friday.

