"Everything is clicking right now" - Sebastian Korda elated by pre-Wimbledon form after dispatching Cameron Norrie

Sebastian Korda has been playing really well at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, reaching the first grass court semifinal of his career.

Korda has gotten three straight-set victories in Queen's, picking up where he left off after injuring himself in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Wins against players such as Dan Evans, Frances Tiafoe, and Cameron Norrie have done wonders for his self-confidence, and the American feels it.

"(It's been) massive! I've been playing really well on grass, feeling comfortable, and just really enjoying myself here, it's a very special place," Korda said in the on-court interview.

The World No. 32 hasn't played for more than three months this year, returning at the Madrid Masters. He lost three out of four matches after his return, but everything changed when he switched to grass.

"As many matches I can get, I'm always super happy. I've played some really good players this week and had some really good wins. Everything is kind of clicking right now and I'm really enjoying it," the 22-year-old added.

The interviewer asked Sebastian Korda how much it helps that his father, Petr Korda, is a former Grand Slam champion, and his sisters, Nelly and Jessica Korda, are professional golfers.

"It does. We always support each other in any way that we possibly can. Tennis and golf are kind of similar in a way that you're just in a one-on-one. You're playing by yourself out there and it's always a good time when we get together. We just support each other really well," Korda concluded.

Sebastian Korda to face Carlos Alcaraz in Queen's Club Championships 2023 semifinals

Sebastian Korda and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

Sebastian Korda has the biggest test yet on grass this season, as he is set to face World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Korda has been playing great thus far, defeating Dan Evans, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round, Frances Tiafoe, 7-6(2), 6-3, in the second, and Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 7-6(1), in the third round.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz started by beating Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), in the first round. That turned out to be his most difficult match so far, as he dispatched Jiri Lehecka, 6-2, 6-2, in the second, and Grigor Dimitrov, 6-4, 6-4, in the third round.

Alcaraz and Korda's first match was at the Next Gen Finals in 2021, with the Spaniard being victorious in straight sets, 4-3(5), 4-2, 4-2. Korda got his revenge in the second round of the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters, 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3, but Alcaraz returned the favor at the 2022 French Open, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Their duel is scheduled to be played on June 24, with the other semifinalists of the 2023 Queen's Club Championship being Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur.

