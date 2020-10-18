'Everything Rafael Nadal does is crazy,' says Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman has described Rafael Nadal's incredible achievement of winning 13 Roland Garros titles as 'completely crazy'. The Argentine is amazed by what the Spaniard continues to achieve in the sport.

Last weekend, Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 13th French Open singles title and in the process reached 20 Grand Slam titles, a record he now shares with Roger Federer.

Schwartzman knows how difficult it is to beat the 34-year-old, not just on clay but on any surface. He defeated Rafael Nadal for the first time in 10 matches in Rome just prior to the French Open, but went down to the Spaniard in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman at the 2020 French Open

“Everything he does is crazy… I've told him. He continues to break records, both on clay and at the Grand Slam level", Schwartzman told the ATP website.

The 28-year-old added that it was difficult for people to comprehend just how incredible a feat Nadal had achieved at Roland Garros.

"Now he's there fighting Roger Federer head to head (for the Slams) and Novak Djokovic a little further back, the three of them are fighting to be the best in history and it's incredible what Nadal keeps doing. A lot of people read saying 'only playing Roland Garros 13 times is difficult, to win it 13 times, you can't comprehend what Rafa is doing there."

I feel very comfortable at Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca: Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open

Schwartzman himself has achieved incredible results in the past few months, having reached his first Masters Series final as well as his first Grand Slam semi-final. After breaking into the Top 10 for the first time in his career, Schwartzman said he was very happy to finally achieve his goal.

@dieschwartzman debuts inside the Top 10 of the @fedex ATP Rankings!

"These last few weeks were a very good level, with a lot of new things, defeating the best clay court players which are there today and I think that in the end I ended getting the confidence to enter the Top 10. Being part of the Top 10 is an important achievement after many years of being close and it is very nice to be able to achieve it," Schwartzman said.

The Argentine has been spending the past few days at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain before getting back on the circuit and said that he finds the atmosphere at the place comfortable and relaxing.

Welcome back @dieschwartzman

“I feel very comfortable in Mallorca. I love the Rafa Nadal Academy, I have already been several times. I like the city too and it is an important part of being able to enjoy after coming and training, to relax," he added.