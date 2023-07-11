Everything you should know about Christopher Eubanks - meet the American having a dream run at Wimbledon

Christopher Eubanks' fairytale run at the 2023 Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. He recently won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Open and has carried that momentum all the way to the All England Club as well.

Eubanks defeated some big names like Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas to make the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. He has reached this stage for the first time at a Major. The American will face former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

Eubanks' story of perseverance and hard work, along with his affable personality has made him everyone's favorite underdog to root for. Here's all the background information about his personal and professional life:

Where is Christopher Eubanks from?

Eubanks was born to Chris and Carla Eubanks on May 5, 1996. He also has an older brother, Mark. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia. His father is a Baptist Minister, with the 27-year old considering his faith a major aspect of his life.

Who is Christopher Eubanks' coach?

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Miami Open.

Eubanks' current coach is Ruan Roelofse, a South African tennis player. He won two singles and 40 doubles titles on the ITF circuit, while bagging six doubles titles on the Challenger tour.

Eubanks also trained with fellow tennis player Donald Young's parents during his high school days. The American used to live near the South Fulton Tennis Center, which was run by the Young family. He credited the time spent training at the academy in helping him improve tremendously as a professional.

Where did Christopher Eubanks play college tennis?

Eubanks' played collegiate tennis for Georgia Tech for three years from 2015-17. During his freshman year on the team, he played a total of 18 ties and finished with a win-loss record of 7-11.

Eubanks enjoyed more success during his sophomore year of playing as he ended the season with a 34-7 record in singles. His results put him in second place in terms of match wins in the program's history. For his contributions, he was named first-team All-ACC, ITA All-American, and ACC Player of the Year.

Eubanks continued his upward trajectory during his junior year and concluded the season with a 31-6 record. He also reached a career-high national ranking of No. 4. He was once again crowned as the ITA All-American and ACC Player of the Year.

Despite numerous achievements during his three years of playing college tennis, Eubanks chose to turn pro instead of competing during his senior year. He scored his first win at the ATP level at the 2017 Atlanta Open and made it to the last eight. He also received a wildcard to compete in the US Open, but lost in the first round.

How tall is Christopher Eubanks?

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Eubanks stands at 6 ft. 7 in., making him one of the tallest players competing on the ATP Tour at the moment. Compatriots John Isner and Reilly Opelka are among the few players to tower above him.

Eubanks' height makes it quite easy for him to win cheap points due to frequent aces. He has fired 244 aces in 22 matches this year, with an additional 84 aces across his four wins at Wimbledon so far.

