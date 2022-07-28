Everything you need to know about Max Wenders, Sofia Kenin's former boyfriend and tennis coach who has been banned for match-fixing

Max Wenders, Sofia Kenin's former coach and ex-boyfriend, has been banned for 12 years from professional tennis after pleading guilty to a number of match-fixing charges.

In addition to guiding Kenin, Max Wenders has also been a hitting partner for former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the past. The 26-year-old Dutchman briefly worked with Anett Kontaveit as well, and also coached doubles specialist Demi Schuurs.

Wenders only briefly worked as Kenin's coach, after which she re-hired her father for the position. Wenders and Kenin eventually split as romantic partners too.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has today confirmed that Wenders will be slapped with a 12-year ban from the sport after the latter admitted to destroying evidence requested by them.

It is pertinent to note that the hearing for this case initially took place in April 2021, when Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO) Richard McLaren also slapped a fine of $12,000 on Wenders.

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt



opencourt.ca/2022/07/27/dut… Dutch coach Max Wenders, who worked most notably with Demi Schuurs but also dated former No. 4 Sofia Kenin on and off for several years, has been banned for 12 years for match-fixing. Dutch coach Max Wenders, who worked most notably with Demi Schuurs but also dated former No. 4 Sofia Kenin on and off for several years, has been banned for 12 years for match-fixing.opencourt.ca/2022/07/27/dut… https://t.co/YOi9cuqQ7k

The full publication of the extent of the punishment and further details of Wenders' offense was delayed following submissions from the Dutchman's legal team. AHO McLaren lifted those prohibitions on Wednesday, after which all elements of the case were made public.

Sofia Kenin's former boyfriend will no longer be permitted to play in, coach at, or attend any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies for 12 years from the date of the hearing/decision (28 April 2021).

"I am extremely disappointed by the decision" - Max Wenders

Sofia Kenin's former boyfriend Max Wenders gave his thoughts on the verdict recently

Canadian publication Open Court contacted Max Wenders following the announcement of his punishment. In an email response, the Dutchman stressed that he was "extremely disappointed by the decision."

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker



He has links to Ostapenko, Kontaveit, Schuurs



This is high profile.



Embarrassing for WTA..... So banned match fixing tennis coach Max Wenders used to date and coach Sofia KeninHe has links to Ostapenko, Kontaveit, SchuursThis is high profile.Embarrassing for WTA..... So banned match fixing tennis coach Max Wenders used to date and coach Sofia Kenin 😳 He has links to Ostapenko, Kontaveit, Schuurs This is high profile. Embarrassing for WTA.....

He further pointed out that ITIA's statement - which can be read here - contained a "number of inaccuracies."

“As has been published by the ITIA, today, on 28 April 2021, a decision was rendered against me by an Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer, in respect to breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme."

"I am extremely disappointed by the decision," Wenders said. "I note, further, that the ITIA’s statement on it contains a number of inaccuracies, which I have asked it to correct."

Interestingly, Wenders also took the opportunity to clarify that he has not been punished for match-fixing but rather for unnamed events that took place between late 2018 and 2019.

"Whilst I am unable to comment any further at this time, due to the ongoing nature of this matter, I wish to make clear, in particular, that I have not been sanctioned for fixing any matches and that the decision relates to events which took place between late 2018 and 2019," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far