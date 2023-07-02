Coco Gauff has confirmed that her father and Rick Macci, the childhood coach of the legendary Venus and Serena Williams, have been holding talks recently for a potential partnership.

Macci, who also coached the likes of Jennifer Capriati and Andy Roddick, could likely be roped in to work on Gauff's technique, especially her forehand, which is considered by many pundits to be the main chink in her armor.

Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon, the American admitted that if an agreement is reached, she and Macci will work together once the season comes to an end.

"I haven't spoken to Rick personally. But, yes, him and my dad converse a lot. Not just now but over the years. Yeah, that was one of the options to do that after the season is over," Coco Gauff said. "Obviously it's far from now, so I can't really confirm. But, yeah, I believe, based off what you told me, everything is true."

Gauff comes into Wimbledon on the back of a semifinal run at Eastbourne, where she fell to eventual winner Madison Keys. Regardless, the 19-year-old believes it was a good tournament for her, giving her a lot of confidence heading into the grass-court Major.

"Honestly, it was a good tournament for me. I gained a lot of confidence there. Had a couple good wins. My first top-10 win in a while. I'm really confident going into this tournament," Coco Gauff said.

"Obviously the last match didn't go how I wanted it to. I really think I could have changed some things in the match, too. But I think Madison played a really good match. I'm hoping to learn from that, combat that, and bring the same momentum into these next two weeks," she added.

"Her game is a tough game to play against" - Coco Gauff on Wimbledon opener against Sofia Kenin

Coco Gauff will open her 2023 Wimbledon campaign against compatriot Sofia Kenin, someone who plays very similar to the American with her powerful groundstrokes.

Gauff admitted as much in her press conference, stating that she expects a very tough match, especially as Kenin will have the confidence of three straight wins in the qualifying rounds at SW19.

"Her game is pretty similar. I think I just got better. Obviously she was in a tough spot earlier this year. I think coming through qualifying, she'll have a lot more confidence, so I'm not expecting an easy match at all. It's going to be a tough match," Coco Gauff said.

"Her game is, I don't know, a tough game to play against. She has a couple weapons, underrated weapons, that I don't think people speak about as much. But, yeah, I think it will be a tough match," she added.

A victory against Kenin would pit Gauff agaisnt either Storm Hunter or Wang Xin in the second round.

