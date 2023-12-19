Nick Kyrgios has reacted to being criticized for a recent comment on Netflix show "Break Point" by stating that he brought a million more fans to tennis.

The Aussie and Boris Becker have had an exchange of words for some time now. It began when the former said that the previous era of tennis was slow and that the players back then would not do better than the current competitors.

In a recent interview to Eurosport, Becker claimed that Kyrgios should respect the history of tennis as the past players made it possible for him to make a living despite hardly playing this year.

Kyrgios responded by claiming that he was among the few players who drew a million fans to tennis. He also said that Becker wasn't involved in the Netflix documentary "Break Point," which was centered around the sport.

"Bro what. I’ve been one of the FEW PLAYERS that have brought million more fans to the sport and have made more money for everyone. NETFLIX…. Don’t remember seeing Boris on there. Guy is ridiculous. I’ve made my career off the court without the help of the others," Kyrgios said.

Many responded to his statement, with one fan claiming that he was "flexing" Break Point and that very few people watched the show.

"This guy is now flexing Break Point on Netflix over Boris f*****g Becker. BORIS BECKER. I'm sure that all 6 people who watched it would agree," the fan's tweet read.

Kyrgios responded to the fan's tweet by claiming that he was just speaking facts, adding that doing so upset people.

"6 people? I swear it’s impossible to have a conversation with people these days. You aren’t even honest lol, I’m not ‘flexing’ it I’m just stating facts. Potato. Everytime I speak facts, people get upset, including spuds like you," Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kyrgios' prolonged absence from tour sees him drop out of the ATP rankings

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios played just one match in 2023 at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart but lost to Yibing Wu. The Aussie came close to competing in a few Grand Slams but injuries prevented him from doing so.

Kyrgios, who finished 2022 inside the top 20, fell out of the ATP rankings in 2023 due to his prolonged absence from tour.

The Aussie's comeback in 2024 will also have to wait as he confirmed that he won't be able to compete at the Australian Open. This means that for the second year in a row, the Melbourne Major will not feature Nick Kyrgios.