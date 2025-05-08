Ex-North Carolina State star Diana Shnaider announces shock split from World No. 1 coach just 1 month into partnership

Diana Shnaider announced split from former World No. 1 coach, Dinara Safina, after announcing her appointment in the coaching team just one month prior. The Russian faced a notable double bagel win against American Caroline Dolehide that kickstarted her run at the Italian Open, ahead of stating the news of their partition.
Safina and her brother Marat Safin achieved the remarkable feat of being the only brother-sister duo to have topped the ATP and WTA rankings. Leaving behind a promising legacy, the former star retired from the sport in 2014 after reaching the finals of 3 Grand Slam tournaments- the French Open in 2008, the Australian Open in 2009 and again the French Open in 2009 respectively. Even though she never managed to secure the title, she won a total of 12 WTA titles in her career.
Speaking to Tennis.com after the announcement, Shnaider provided an underwhelming response as the cause for their split and refrained from explaining the reason further.
“She returned back home to Barcelona. She needed that,” Diana Shnaider said.
This decision of the tennis star came as a shock, but since Safina, she hadn't made great progress in her tennis career. However, last month itself, the former North Carolina state athlete announced the news of their partnership in glee ahead of her Porsche Grand Prix campaign this year.
Diana Shnaider had announced partnership with Dinara Safina adorably
Diana Shnaider had announced the welcome of Dinara Safina in her coaching team through an adorable post on Instagram, ahead of the Stuttgart Open.
"Hello everyone! I am excited to announce that Dinara Safina is joining my team as my new coach. The past few months, I have been searching for a partnership like this that I am confident will be great for me both on and off the court. Dinara is obviously a legend, and I am thrilled to see what we can do together💪," she wrote.
However, she also showed gratitude towards her family who had been supportive of her throughout her career.
"While taking the time find this new partnership, I am appreciative of my dad for helping me out as my coach. My parents and little brother are my biggest supporters in the whole world and I am grateful for their continued support and love❤️Dinara and I will see you all on the red clay!😊🧱, " she added.
Shnaider will be facing Jaqueline Cristian in her next match in Rome.