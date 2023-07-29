“Exciting news for Canadian tennis” - Eugenie Bouchard and Felix Auger-Aliassime share their delight at new initiative to introduce tennis to youth

Canadian tennis stars Eugenie Bouchard and Felix Auger-Aliassime recently expressed their excitement for Rogers First Set, a new national program that aims to introduce young Canadians to the sport of tennis.

The initiative, introduced by Tennis Canada in collaboration with communications company Rogers, aims to encourage young people and families in various Canadian communities to explore tennis and acquire essential tennis techniques in an enjoyable, inclusive, secure, and positive setting.

Rogers First Set will adopt a progressive tennis approach, which uses appropriate racquets, balls, and court sizes for different skill levels. The program will also focus on developing the whole person, including their character, confidence, connections, and competence.

Tennis Canada made the announcement of the program on their Instagram account on Friday, July 28.

"Introducing 👉 @Rogers First Set! This game-changing national program will introduce Canadian youth to the sport of tennis," the caption read.

The Instagram post's caption further explained the the purpose of the program.

"Designed to inspire communities across Canada to try and learn fundamental tennis skills in a fun, welcoming, and safe environment, Rogers First Set will simplify the pathway for youth tennis and make it more accessible 👏," it said.

Eugenie Bouchard shared the announcement post on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement for the program.

“Exciting news for canadian tennis #TeamRogers,” she wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

Auger-Aliassime also shared the post on his Instagram story with a supportive caption.

"Great program to help grow the game back home #TeamRogers," he said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime on Instagram

Eva Havaris, the Vice-President of Participation and Partnerships at Tennis Canada, expressed her excitement about this joint venture.

"Tennis is a sport that you can enjoy for your whole life and we are eager to make it more available for young people and to welcome new families to tennis in a way that is enjoyable, secure, and inclusive for everyone," she said.

Havaris mentioned that the program will use the National Bank Open as a platform to promote the newly announced program.

"Our next step is to use the opportunity of our world-class National Bank Open presented by Rogers events in Toronto and Montreal to raise awareness and interest before we launch the program nationally in 2024," she added.

Eugenie Bouchard and Felix Auger-Aliassime's tennis hopes dashed at Wimbledon 2023

Eugenie Bouchard in Wimbledon 2018

This year's Wimbledon was not a memorable tournament for two of Canada’s most prominent tennis players, Eugenie Bouchard and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both players suffered early exits in the prestigious grass-court event, failing to live up to their expectations and potential.

Bouchard, who was once ranked No. 5 in the world and reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, had to go through the qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the main draw. However, she was unable to overcome the first hurdle, losing to Belgium's Greet Minnen in straight sets, 4-6, 5-7.

Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, was seeded No. 11 in the men’s singles draw and had high hopes of making a deep run at Wimbledon. However, the 22-year-old was stunned by American Michael Mmoh in the first round, losing in four sets, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime will now be preparing for his upcoming first-round match at Mubadala Citi Open on Wednesday, August 2.