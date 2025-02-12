Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has hit out at the recently announced rule changes related to the US Open mixed doubles event, calling it a direct blow to the future of the sport in the country.

On Monday, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that the mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows would take place during the Fan Week (the week prior to the start of the main draw). This includes an entry list of 16 teams rather than 32 in previous years. Eight of those teams would be accepted on the basis of their combined singles rankings and eight would be determined via wildcards. Besides that, the tournament would also offer a shortened scoring format, more prominent television coverage and a prize money cheque of $1 million to the winners.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement did not go down well with several doubles players, who will no longer be able to use their doubles rankings as they have in the past, to enter the mixed doubles draw. Several of them took to social media to express their disappointment about the changes and the fact that the players were not consulted before making such important decisions.

Bopanna, who won his first Grand Slam title at the 2017 French Open mixed doubles event and is a two-time Australian Open mixed doubles runner-up, has also spoken up against the move. The former World No. 1 doubles player believes it will rule out Indian participation in the event and hamper the growth of tennis in the country.

"India has always found its Grand Slam success in doubles, where Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza, & myself in some way have inspired generations," Bopanna told Sportskeeda in an exclusive. "By restricting entry to singles-ranked players, the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles effectively sidelines India from contention, denying millions of Indian fans the chance to see their country represented on one of tennis' biggest stages. This decision doesn’t just impact our top players. It dampens the aspirations of countless young athletes who dream of carrying India's legacy forward in Grand Slam tennis. If Indian doubles players can't compete, the very foundation of our tennis culture takes a hit. That makes the road to future Grand Slam victories even steeper".

"This rule change slams that door shut, forcing players into a singles-centric system that India has historically struggled with" - Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna was not happy with the USTA's new rules. He believes that under the new system, Indians (currently five of them in the ATP Top 100 doubles rankings) won't make the cut. This will also impact viewership, and eventually participation, sponsorship and funding for the sport in India.

"For decades, Indian tennis has thrived on doubles, providing a legitimate path to global recognition despite the lack of extensive infrastructure and funding for singles development. This rule change slams that door shut, forcing players into a singles-centric system that India has historically struggled with. Without Indian representation in Grand Slams, the surge in tennis viewership and participation in India takes a direct hit. This would eventually affect sponsorships, funding, and ultimately, the growth of the sport," Bopanna added.

"The US Open's new policy risks alienating an entire generation of Indian fans who tune in, not just to watch global stars, but to see one of their own fight for a Grand Slam title. When a country is stripped of its best shot at international success, it doesn’t just affect today’s players. It dims the hopes of every young Indian who dreams of standing on that global stage. This is more than just a rule change; it’s a direct blow to the future of Indian tennis."

Bopanna, currently ranked No 21 in the world in doubels, will next be seen in action at at the ATP 500 Qatar Open where he will partner with Portugal's Nuno Borges in the men's doubles event.

