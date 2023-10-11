The WTA Tour could return to India as early as the first quarter of 2024 with discussions underway for Mumbai to host a WTA $125K event in February.

As per Mr. Sunder Iyer, Hon. Secretary of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the discussions are in the final stages and are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The last time India saw a high-profile women's tennis event in the country was when the WTA Chennai Open was held in September 2022. The tournament was won by Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova.

Mumbai has hosted a WTA $125K event in the past, with two editions being held in 2017 and 2018 (won by current world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Luksika Khumkhum respectively).

In 2023, no WTA events (WTA 125 or above) in India were scheduled. The Tata Maharashtra Open, a men's ATP 250 event, was held in January in the city of Pune (also organized by MSLTA) but that tournament license has since moved to Hong Kong. As of now, there is no ATP Tour level event scheduled in the country in 2024.

The addition of a WTA $125K event to the calendar would be a welcome relief for India's top women players, providing them with an opportunity to earn lucrative ranking points and prize money on home soil. India's No.1-ranked Ankita Raina is currently ranked 198th in the world, followed by Karman Thandi at 235 and recent Asian Games gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale at No. 339.

"Finally having the WTA back is great news" - Ankita Raina

Raina is delighted at the prospect of the WTA $125K event returning to Mumbai.

"Finally having the WTA back is great news. We did have the Chennai Open last year but missed having one this year," Raina told Sportskeeda. "I know for a fact that the organisers and MSLTA were trying really hard to get this event back but there were some constraints due to which they couldn’t go ahead. It’s a great opportunity for all of us as this is the level one wants to compete at and be playing regularly."

Raina has fond memories of competing in Mumbai and said she is looking forward to competing there once again.

"For me, personally, the WTA Mumbai event holds a special place. It’s been one of my most memorable tournaments on tour as I made my first quarter-final here with some good wins and nothing beats playing at home. The tournament is very well organised and the arrangements were actually at the level of a WTA 250 event. I’m really looking forward to this one."