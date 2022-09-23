Explained: The "End UK private jets" t-shirt message on protestor who interrupted Laver Cup clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman

Friday's 2022 Laver Cup match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman was briefly interrupted by an invader, who outwitted security to scramble his way onto the court.

The person in question sat down for a brief instant while displaying his t-shirt that read 'End UK private jets', only to light his arm on fire moments later.

While the act itself was unceremonious, the message finds plenty of relevance at a time when climate action and justice are as essential as ever. A study published in Science Direct has revealed how private jets, with fewer than 10 people on board, account for about 7,500 tons of carbon emissions every year, way more than commercial aviation.

The startling growth in private aviation in recent years has become an alarming addition to climate change and is a crucial topic of dialogue in climate activism. Therefore, it is not a matter of surprise that an intruder found it pertinent to display such a message at a tournament whose participants flew in by private jets.

The likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, among others, were seen arriving in London for the ongoing Laver Cup in their respective private jets. Renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg was able to sympathize with the intruder, opining how calling out the players for their incautious actions towards the climate is justified.

"The tennis tour is already very climate unfriendly with its travel demands, so critiquing private jet use for an exhibition match feels fully just," wrote Ben Rotherberg on Twitter.

This isn't the first time an invader has tried to draw the attention of tennis fans towards climate action this year. At the 2022 Roland Garros, an intruder made her way onto the court whilst sporting a shirt that read 'We have 1028 days left.' Seemingly, it was an attempt at raising awareness around the time left for humanity to take the necessary steps before climate destruction becomes irreversible.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas give Team Europe a 2-0 lead at Laver Cup

Casper Ruud in action at the Laver Cup 2022

World No. 2 Casper Ruud kickstarted the action on Day 1 of the 2022 Laver Cup with a 6-4, 5-7, [10-7] victory over Team World's Jack Sock. Stefanos Tsitsipas continued the winning momentum for Team Europe soon after by beating Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1.

Andy Murray, who is making his debut at the exhibition event, will be hoping to pull off another triumph over Team World's Alex De Minaur later this evening in front of his home crowd at the O2 arena in London.

The much-anticipated match of the evening, however, will feature Rafael Nadal partnering up with Roger Federer for the Swiss' final showing as a professional player. Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are slated to face the duo in the doubles encounter.

