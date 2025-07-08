Explained: What country is Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova from and why she does not have a national flag next to her name at Wimbledon

Former World No. 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is a Russian women's tennis player with 20 years of experience on the professional circuit. She doesn't have a flag beside her name while competing at Wimbledon due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ad

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the hallowed grasscourt Major in 2022 as well as other tournaments in the United Kingdom following the outbreak of war. In an unprecedented move, the ATP, WTA and the ITF jointly announced their decision to not award points for Wimbledon that year. It was the first time players were disallowed to compete on the grounds of nationality following World War II when German and Japanese players were meted out the same treatment.

Ad

Trending

Pavlyuchenkova was among the 16 singles players in the top 100 of the world rankings affected by the ban, alongside the likes of Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev. While Ukrainian players supported the decision, the move was widely criticized by top players including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

A year later in 2023, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) rescinded its ban. Players from the two countries were allowed to take part in the tournament with no flag after signing a “personal declaration of neutrality”. The same continues this year as well.

Ad

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova into 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova strikes the ball at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

For Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, this has been a dream fortnight at SW19. Nine years after reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time, she has made the last eight once again. This is the biggest gap between two Wimbledon quarterfinals in women's singles, with two-time Major winner Mary Pierce being the only other player to achieve this.

Ad

In a resurgent season in Slams, the 34-year-old also came this far at the Australian Open, losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. Her scintillating run at Wimbledon has been even more remarkable considering she was diagnosed with Lyme's disease just before Indian Wells.

Putting her health struggles behind her, the Russian has showed renewed focus and motivation. Beating the likes of Naomi Osaka, 31st seed Ashlyn Krueger, Ajla Tomljanovic, and home hope Sonay Kartal, she is now into her 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal overall.

Standing between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and a maiden berth in the Wimbledon semifinals is the in-form 13th seed Amanda Anisimova. The veteran Russian knows she has to dig deep if she wants to break new grounds at the grasscourt Slam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudeshna Banerjee Sudeshna is a veteran Indian Sports and International Tennis journalist as well as editor at Sportskeeda. She has an overall experience of over 10 years with top publications like The Bridge, Fox Sports Asia, and gained a keen interest in Indian sports since the 2002 Commonwealth and Asian Games when she was in school.



Sudeshna holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She attends tournaments regularly and being a highly experienced journalist, she ensures she only contacts the correct people from her network for the most authentic information to be put in her articles.



Sudeshna’s favorite Indian athlete is PV Sindhu owing to her big-tournament performances. She also admires Tennis legend Rafael Nadal for his resilience and has witnessed the Spaniard in action at the French Open, due to which, Roland Garros is her all-time favorite Grand Slam tournament.



Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics made a lasting impact on Sudeshna. She has also interviewed him along with Badminton star Chirag Shetty and several other sports personalities. She has done on-ground reporting on multiple ITF tournaments along with the Premier Badminton League, Asian Boxing Championships and the Davis Cup.



When not using her skills and years of experience in crafting compelling content, Sudeshna likes to read, watch movies and travel. Know More