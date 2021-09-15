Explained: Why Emma Raducanu has entered the qualifying draw at Indian Wells despite having won the US Open

Winning the US Open has brought with it a large number of benefits for Emma Raducanu, but it hasn't helped her gain entry to the main draw of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The teenager currently finds herself in the qualifying draw for the WTA 1000 event.

Raducanu could not confirm her place in the main draw at Indian Wells because the WTA 1000 event closed its entry list well before she won the US Open. Thus, the Brit was unable to use her new career-high ranking of 23 to gain entry into the main draw.

Raducanu was ranked No. 150 heading into the US Open. Needless to say, that ranking was not enough for her to book her spot in the main draw.

As things stand, the US Open champion will have to navigate the qualifying rounds at Indian Wells. However, there is a strong chance she could be handed a wildcard into the main draw, thanks to her showing at Flushing Meadows.

The BNP Paribas Open is scheduled to begin on 4 October. As such, there is plenty of time for the tournament organizers to hand Raducanu a wildcard into the main draw should she decide to participate in the event.

"I'm going back to London before my next tournament for sure" - Emma Raducanu on her future plans

Emma Raducanu will head back to London next

In a recent interview with the WTA, Emma Raducanu was asked about her schedule for the coming months. The Brit said she will need an entire week off to recharge her batteries after what has been a grueling couple of months.

"Yeah, I think after the US Open I wanted to give myself this week to completely switch off from tennis because it's been an extremely intense but rewarding seven weeks," Raducanu said. "But I've worked very hard to finish on such a high with the US Open, a whole week off was needed."

Also Read

Raducanu, who resides in London, revealed that she aims to resume training early next week. The 18-year-old is not entirely sure about her schedule, but suggested that she might take part in Indian Wells.

"I know I'll get back to work probably Monday or early next week to get back to training again," Emma Raducanu added. "Schedule-wise, I'm not sure. Maybe Indian Wells, I don't know. I'm going back to London before my next tournament for sure."

Edited by Arvind Sriram