The Cincinnati Open 2025 witnessed a series of match suspensions of top players that included Alexander Zverev and Jessica Pegula on Tuesday, August 12. Zverev was leading in the second set against the USA's Brandon Nakashima, and Pegula had registered a stunning comeback in the second set after losing the first set in a tie breaker before the match was ultimately suspended.
Alexander Zverev was about to serve for the match while leading 5-4 in the second set when the tournament officials ordered the players to stop the match due to lightning. According to the official reports, bad weather was forecasted in Cincinnati, which included heavy lightning and rain until 10:30 p.m. local time after the suspension of the play.
The Cincinnati Open released an official statement regarding the suspension of play, which read:
"Due to the rain, there will be no further play this evening. A revised order of play for Wednesday will be released shortly."
Along with the suspension of matches in the men's and women's singles, two women's doubles matches were also suspended, which included Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova versus Demi Schuurs, Asia Muhammad & Peyton Stearns, and Marketa Vondrousova versus Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani.
Moreover, one highly anticipated match that was set for the night at the Cincinnati Open was between Ben Shelton and Roberto Bautista Agut, which was also postponed due to the extreme weather conditions.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.