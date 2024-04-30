"F*ck, I'm done";"I couldn't do it anymore" - Daniil Medvedev & Alexander Bublik have hilarious exchange at net after Madrid Open 4R clash

Daniil Medvedev registered a straight-set win over Alexander Bublik on Tuesday, April 30, to book his place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open. It was notably his sixth straight win against Bublik in as many matches.

The matchup began on a competitive note with both players holding their respective serves till Bublik managed to convert a break point in the fifth game. Medvedev wasted no time responding and broke the Kazakhstani back in the very next game to return on serve.

The two eventually ended up fighting for the set in the tiebreaker with Medvedev racing to a 6-0 lead. Bublik tried to stage a comeback but it proved too little too late as the Russian cruised through.

Medvedev kept the momentum going to take an early advantage in the second set as he didn't allow Alexander Bublik to open his account in the first four games. The World No. 3 then suffered a small hiccup as he was broken in the eighth game but managed to cross the line and win 7-6(3), 6-4 after an hour and 45 minutes.

Both players then met each other at the net for the customary handshake. However, they interestingly started a candid conversation and hilariously shared the thoughts they had during the match with each other in Russian.

"F*ck, I'm done," Bublik said (translated).

"Do you think at the end when I was running to drop shots I was like 'F*ck, I'm running cross-country'. I couldn't do it anymore," Medvedev replied laughing.

Daniil Medvedev - "It was a tough match, a lot of drop shots"

Daniil Medvedev

In his interaction with the media on Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev highlighted how Alexander Bublik troubled him with drop shots during their fourth-round match at the 2024 Madrid Open.

"It was a tough match, a lot of drop shots, and I got so tired in the end running for them. Thats' when you lose your concentration and you start to play a bit worse. That's what happened, but after the match he told me he was dead also. So at least I was not the only one," Medvedev said. (via ATP)

The Russian continued:

"Generally I felt like it was a good level. Some good points, some good serving and some bad serving. So it was a bit up and down, but I'm happy that I was able to stay more consistent and win it in the end."

Daniil Medvedev will next play against the winner of the fourth-round duel between 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka.