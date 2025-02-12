"F*cking stupid" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker annoyed by Donald Trump advocating for plastic straws

Brooklyn Decker, the wife of Andy Roddick, was frustrated with Donald Trump for promoting plastic straws over paper ones. On January 20, Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, once again vowing to “make America great again.”

On Monday, February 10, President Trump signed an executive order reinstating plastic straws over paper ones. The order, which takes effect immediately, reverses a federal purchasing policy introduced by former President Joe Biden in 2024, which aimed to gradually phase out US government purchases of plastic straws, cutlery, and packaging.

While reintroducing plastic straws, Trump said:

“We’re going back to plastic straws, These things don't work, I've had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode. If something's hot, they don't last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It's a ridiculous situation”

On Wednesday, February 12, Brooklyn Decker, American model, actress, shared her thoughts on Trump’s newly signed order through an Instagram story. Posting a video from NPR, she called the idea “stupid” in the caption.

“This is so f*cking stupid,” she wrote.

Brooklyn Decker's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@brooklyndecker)

Although plastics have been criticized for polluting the oceans and harming marine life, Trump casually remarked:

“I don’t think that plastic is going to affect the shark very much as they’re eating, as they’re munching their way through the ocean.’'

Andy Roddick calls out Donald Trump after controversial Kamala Harris comments

Andy Roddick at US Open Tennis Championship 2023 - Source: Getty

Andy Roddick called out Donald Trump for claiming that his first presidential debate against Kamala Harris was “rigged.” During a call-in interview on Fox & Friends, Trump complained about the debate, which took place on September 10 between him, as the Republican candidate, and Democratic nominee Harris.

After debating topics like foreign policy, abortion, and immigration, Trump lashed out at ABC News moderators, accusing them of rigging the entire show. He also claimed that Harris had seen the questionnaire in advance, saying:

“They had a rigged show with somebody that maybe even had the answers…I watched her talk, and I said, you know, she seems awfully familiar with the questions.”

In response, former American World No. 1 Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on Trump, commenting on his tendency to blame others for everything. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Everything is rigged. Always someone else’s fault ……. Got the Q’s before is a fun storyline that going around. Who could’ve guessed they were gonna talk about economy, immigration, abortion, Jan 6, Ukraine etc?"

