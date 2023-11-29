TennisTV, the official streaming service for the ATP, recently raised its annual subscription price to US $134.99. This new development has left the majority of fans fuming.

The prime streaming service not only telecasts live men's singles matches but also offers full-match replays and highlights on demand. Their annual subscription was $129.99 previously before they decided to revise their fee structure for next year.

Fans on social media have largely bashed this change in prices. One fan questioned their move to increase subscription prices despite the user experience of their mobile application being apparently subpar.

"F***ing scammers, p*s app filled with bugs now they want more money ffs," they wrote.

Another fan asserted that they will not be availing the ATP's prime streaming service anymore.

"OK, I will start pirating all the streams. Thanks, TennisTV! Your app sucks!" they wrote.

One fan, meanwhile, said that they canceled their TennisTV subscription due to login issues, before adding that they would be using YouTube to watch top-level ATP matches.

"Just canceled mine. Honestly, the major reason is having to log in pretty much every single time I used it. No other app does that. The price isn't even the issue. I'm paying for YoutubeTV now which is way more expensive but the user experience is so easy it's a no-brainer," they wrote.

ATP's tennis streaming service raises monthly subscription by $2 dollars to provide more value to users

Top men's singles players pose at the 2022 ATP Finals

While TennisTV increased their annual subscription prices by US $5 dollars, the disparity in their monthly prices from 2024 onwards is even higher.

The ATP's streaming service previously charged their subscribers a fee of $14.99 per month. They will, however, hike their monthly subscription prices to $16.99 next year.

This change in subscription prices is apparently due to new updates on their mobile application, which are yet to be disclosed. According to a message to their subscribers, these changes will improve their experience and bring even more value to their subscription.

Fans who are disappointed with the new fee structure can move to Tennis Channel Plus, where they can watch both live and on-demand matches. Their subscription prices are much lower, charging only US $109.99 per year.