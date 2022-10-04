"F**k this man making mentally ill people look like some kind of out of control monsters" - Tennis fans furious as Nick Kyrgios uses "mental health" as his defence against sexual assault charges

Nick Kyrgios has had a great year on the court. He reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He also had a successful outing at the US Open, where he made the quarterfinals.

However, the mercurial Aussie is in the news again for his off-court antics. Kyrgios' sexual assault case has taken a new turn after he pleaded for its dismissal on mental health grounds, as reported by BBC journalist Simon Atkinson.

Kyrgios' stance has infuriated tennis fans, with one Twitter user questioning how he could use mental health as an excuse to assault his former girlfriend.

"Had a mentally bad day so yes assault the girlfriend is that how it is now. He’s admitting he did it and want to use mental health as an excuse … this hurts those who’s mental health is in shambles after suffering domestic violence," the user wrote.

He’s admitting he did it and want to use mental health as an excuse … this hurts those who’s mental health is in shambles after suffering domestic violence Simon Atkinson @JournoAtko Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Had a mentally bad day so yes assault the girlfriend is that how it is nowHe’s admitting he did it and want to use mental health as an excuse … this hurts those who’s mental health is in shambles after suffering domestic violence twitter.com/journoatko/sta… Had a mentally bad day so yes assault the girlfriend is that how it is now He’s admitting he did it and want to use mental health as an excuse … this hurts those who’s mental health is in shambles after suffering domestic violence twitter.com/journoatko/sta…

Another user was furious at Nick Kyrgios for portraying mentally ill people in a bad light.

"fuck this man making mentally ill ppl look like some kind of out of control monsters jfc fuck him fuck him fuck him tons of women struggle mentally and NEVER assault their partner but men always get ppl to feel sorry for them," they wrote.

Another user lamented how "privileged men" like Kyrgios got away with "anything and everything."

"this is a fucking joke i’m so sick of privileged men getting away with anything and everything," they tweeted.

Below are a few more reactions:

thal @thalissuffering Simon Atkinson @JournoAtko Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. mental health excuse? oh not surprised at all🙂 now i dont understand why lots of ppl, including players, including my fav, still defend and support him ugh pls u guys are stupid af twitter.com/JournoAtko/sta… mental health excuse? oh not surprised at all🙂 now i dont understand why lots of ppl, including players, including my fav, still defend and support him ugh pls u guys are stupid af twitter.com/JournoAtko/sta…

shau. @fedsipas Simon Atkinson @JournoAtko Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. so he’s literally admitting he was abusive but blaming it on mental health??? a lot of us suffer with so many things but we don’t assault people, i’m so tired of this twitter.com/journoatko/sta… so he’s literally admitting he was abusive but blaming it on mental health??? a lot of us suffer with so many things but we don’t assault people, i’m so tired of this twitter.com/journoatko/sta…

SRF @S_RF_CA Simon Atkinson @JournoAtko Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. He’s obviously guilty then, this is an admission of guilt. He just wants off on a technicality and shamelessly use mental health as the reason why he assaulted her. [email protected] v*le prick. Why do I feel this will work actually? Rich people get away with anything. 🤮 twitter.com/journoatko/sta… He’s obviously guilty then, this is an admission of guilt. He just wants off on a technicality and shamelessly use mental health as the reason why he assaulted her. [email protected] v*le prick. Why do I feel this will work actually? Rich people get away with anything. 🤮 twitter.com/journoatko/sta…

Even when women report they get no justice Simon Atkinson @JournoAtko Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. This man has been using mental health as an excuse on a tennis court for years, but the fact that he gets to use it in a court of law for assaulting a woman and will likely get away with it is beyond disgustingEven when women report they get no justice twitter.com/journoatko/sta… This man has been using mental health as an excuse on a tennis court for years, but the fact that he gets to use it in a court of law for assaulting a woman and will likely get away with it is beyond disgustingEven when women report they get no justice twitter.com/journoatko/sta…

Tahseen Kamal, Ph.D. (ANU), FHEA @tkamal16 Simon Atkinson @JournoAtko Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Talk about using mental health as an excuse. Then he needs to step out from professional tennis until he gets treatment and gets fit enough to be around other people. twitter.com/journoatko/sta… Talk about using mental health as an excuse. Then he needs to step out from professional tennis until he gets treatment and gets fit enough to be around other people. twitter.com/journoatko/sta…

nareh 😶‍🌫️⁉️ @roddickrumbling Simon Atkinson @JournoAtko Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. Lawyers for Nick Kyrgios say they will apply to have a common assault charge against the tennis star thrown out on mental health grounds. The case has been adjourned. No date set yet. he’s a piece of shit. he keeps getting a way with everything, and he’ll just keep getting away with being a piece of shit until the day he dies. it’s heartbreaking. so many voices are getting stomped on in moments like this twitter.com/JournoAtko/sta… he’s a piece of shit. he keeps getting a way with everything, and he’ll just keep getting away with being a piece of shit until the day he dies. it’s heartbreaking. so many voices are getting stomped on in moments like this twitter.com/JournoAtko/sta…

"It was heart-breaking, obviously" - Nick Kyrgios on US Open loss

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open - Day 9

Nick Kyrgios had his best outing to date at the 2022 US Open. After beating Thanasi Kokkinakis, Benjamin Bonzi and J.J. Wolf, the Aussie produced a fine performance to oust top seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. However, he bowed out of the tournament after losing to Karen Khachanov in five sets in the quarterfinals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "I thought the US Open was a great chance. Obviously that one [vs Khachanov] really, really hurt because I definitely thought that I was the favourite after I beat Medvedev. (...) Now I just have to wait until the Australian Open but I just want to keep my form."



Nick Kyrgios "I thought the US Open was a great chance. Obviously that one [vs Khachanov] really, really hurt because I definitely thought that I was the favourite after I beat Medvedev. (...) Now I just have to wait until the Australian Open but I just want to keep my form." Nick Kyrgios https://t.co/uCAbQdTpuL

Kyrgios reflected on his "heart-breaking" loss at Flushing Meadows in a press conference ahead of the Rakuten Japan Open.

"It was heart-breaking, obviously," he said. "At the US Open I had so much expectation after I beat Medvedev. The draw kind of opened up and I just didn't take advantage of it."

