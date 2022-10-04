"F**k this man making mentally ill people look like some kind of out of control monsters" - Tennis fans furious as Nick Kyrgios uses "mental health" as his defence against sexual assault charges

Nick Kyrgios has had a great year on the court. He reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He also had a successful outing at the US Open, where he made the quarterfinals.
However, the mercurial Aussie is in the news again for his off-court antics. Kyrgios' sexual assault case has taken a new turn after he pleaded for its dismissal on mental health grounds, as reported by BBC journalist Simon Atkinson.
Kyrgios' stance has infuriated tennis fans, with one Twitter user questioning how he could use mental health as an excuse to assault his former girlfriend.
"Had a mentally bad day so yes assault the girlfriend is that how it is now. He’s admitting he did it and want to use mental health as an excuse … this hurts those who’s mental health is in shambles after suffering domestic violence," the user wrote.
Another user was furious at Nick Kyrgios for portraying mentally ill people in a bad light.
"fuck this man making mentally ill ppl look like some kind of out of control monsters jfc fuck him fuck him fuck him tons of women struggle mentally and NEVER assault their partner but men always get ppl to feel sorry for them," they wrote.
Another user lamented how "privileged men" like Kyrgios got away with "anything and everything."
"this is a fucking joke i’m so sick of privileged men getting away with anything and everything," they tweeted.
Below are a few more reactions:
"It was heart-breaking, obviously" - Nick Kyrgios on US Open loss
Nick Kyrgios had his best outing to date at the 2022 US Open. After beating Thanasi Kokkinakis, Benjamin Bonzi and J.J. Wolf, the Aussie produced a fine performance to oust top seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. However, he bowed out of the tournament after losing to Karen Khachanov in five sets in the quarterfinals.
Kyrgios reflected on his "heart-breaking" loss at Flushing Meadows in a press conference ahead of the Rakuten Japan Open.
"It was heart-breaking, obviously," he said. "At the US Open I had so much expectation after I beat Medvedev. The draw kind of opened up and I just didn't take advantage of it."