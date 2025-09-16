  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • "F**king a**holes" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at 'Christian' nationalists over controversial views on women seeking abortions

"F**king a**holes" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at 'Christian' nationalists over controversial views on women seeking abortions

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Sep 16, 2025 07:14 GMT
Martina Navratilova on abortion - Image Source: Getty
Martina Navratilova on abortion - Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has slammed Christian nationalists over calls to execute women who seek abortions in the USA. She questioned their ethical values and thought process to suggest such extreme measures.

Ad

Navratilova is an 18-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She is often seen at significant events on tour, either as an analyst or a spectator.

The 68-year-old lashed out at Steve Cruz and Ben Zeisloft for their statement on women's rights and abortion. Here's what she said via her 'X' account.

"What lovely men… they are such fuc**** assho***. And they call themselves CHRISTIANS???" Martina Navratilova said
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Steve Cruz is the host of a podcast show called 'The Regular Man', which features conversations about family, faith and fitness. He invited Ben Zeisloft, a journalist and an anti-abortion activist, to his latest show.

Here's what Cruz said while clarifying his stance on abortion:

"If anyone is confused, this should help. If you murder another person, inside or outside your body, you should be prosecuted to the full [extent] of the law and be prescribed capital punishment for murder. Full stop. Dig a hole and put em down."
Ad

Navratilova has shown her frustration with abortion laws being manipulated multiple times in the past. Here's what she said during an interview in 2022.

"And abortion has gone completely off the [Democrats’] radar. Republicans have been working to overturn it since Roe v Wade, and now they’ve won. It’s happening, it’s only a matter of how far it goes. It’s like the Democrats are waiting until the shit hits the fan. I would be screaming from the rooftops if I were in a position of power,” Marina Navratilova said
Ad

The Czech-American again highlighted her frustration with old men in power last year. She felt they shouldn't be the ones tweaking rules for women's rights in the USA.

"Disgusting that these old men in power positions are doing this to women again!!!!"
Ad

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion laws now differ greatly across American states. About 12 states have banned abortion completely with very few exceptions, while others allow it only in the early weeks of pregnancy.

Some states have strict time limits, like Florida and Georgia, which ban abortion after just six weeks of pregnancy. Other states like Nebraska and North Carolina allow abortion up to 12 weeks.

"America is not a democracy at the moment" - Martina Navratilova says the USA wouldn’t be her choice if she were moving now

Martina at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty
Martina at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has insisted that she wouldn't move to the USA in today's day and age. She feels her the USA is not a democracy right now.

Ad
"If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment. I mean, people are getting chucked out by Homeland Security, they're getting chucked out because they're not on board completely with Donald Trump's agenda… because they're not kissing the ring," Martinva Navratilova said
Ad

The four-time US Open champion highlighted that people were uncertain about the future of their country.

"I never knew when I would see my parents again - or if I would see them. Everything is up in the air right now, and that's the whole point. Everybody's walking on eggshells, not knowing what's going to happen."

Navratilova was recently spotted during the US Open finals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. She won the mixed doubles event in New York with Bob Bryan (2006), which was her last Major accomplishment on tour.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aman Mohamed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications