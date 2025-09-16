"F**king a**holes" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at 'Christian' nationalists over controversial views on women seeking abortions

Martina Navratilova has slammed Christian nationalists over calls to execute women who seek abortions in the USA. She questioned their ethical values and thought process to suggest such extreme measures.Navratilova is an 18-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She is often seen at significant events on tour, either as an analyst or a spectator.The 68-year-old lashed out at Steve Cruz and Ben Zeisloft for their statement on women's rights and abortion. Here's what she said via her 'X' account.&quot;What lovely men… they are such fuc**** assho***. And they call themselves CHRISTIANS???&quot; Martina Navratilova saidSteve Cruz is the host of a podcast show called 'The Regular Man', which features conversations about family, faith and fitness. He invited Ben Zeisloft, a journalist and an anti-abortion activist, to his latest show.Here's what Cruz said while clarifying his stance on abortion:&quot;If anyone is confused, this should help. If you murder another person, inside or outside your body, you should be prosecuted to the full [extent] of the law and be prescribed capital punishment for murder. Full stop. Dig a hole and put em down.&quot;Navratilova has shown her frustration with abortion laws being manipulated multiple times in the past. Here's what she said during an interview in 2022.&quot;And abortion has gone completely off the [Democrats’] radar. Republicans have been working to overturn it since Roe v Wade, and now they’ve won. It’s happening, it’s only a matter of how far it goes. It’s like the Democrats are waiting until the shit hits the fan. I would be screaming from the rooftops if I were in a position of power,” Marina Navratilova saidThe Czech-American again highlighted her frustration with old men in power last year. She felt they shouldn't be the ones tweaking rules for women's rights in the USA.&quot;Disgusting that these old men in power positions are doing this to women again!!!!&quot;Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion laws now differ greatly across American states. About 12 states have banned abortion completely with very few exceptions, while others allow it only in the early weeks of pregnancy.Some states have strict time limits, like Florida and Georgia, which ban abortion after just six weeks of pregnancy. Other states like Nebraska and North Carolina allow abortion up to 12 weeks.&quot;America is not a democracy at the moment&quot; - Martina Navratilova says the USA wouldn’t be her choice if she were moving nowMartina at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: GettyFormer World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has insisted that she wouldn't move to the USA in today's day and age. She feels her the USA is not a democracy right now.&quot;If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment. I mean, people are getting chucked out by Homeland Security, they're getting chucked out because they're not on board completely with Donald Trump's agenda… because they're not kissing the ring,&quot; Martinva Navratilova saidThe four-time US Open champion highlighted that people were uncertain about the future of their country.&quot;I never knew when I would see my parents again - or if I would see them. Everything is up in the air right now, and that's the whole point. Everybody's walking on eggshells, not knowing what's going to happen.&quot;Navratilova was recently spotted during the US Open finals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. She won the mixed doubles event in New York with Bob Bryan (2006), which was her last Major accomplishment on tour.