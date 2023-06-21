Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini is in danger of missing the 2023 Wimbledon Championships because of missing a doping test.

Foginini might be banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because he didn't attend a scheduled doping test in May 2023.

The anti-doping control stated that Fabio Fognini was unable to attend a doping test on May 9, according to UbiTennis. The World No. 49 blamed missing the anti-doping test on a malfunction of the WADA portal on which the athletes record their movements and their domiciles.

Fognini was in Rome on the day in question for the 2023 Italian Open, but his profile still showed the domicile of Arma di Taggia (Imperia).

The Italian tennis player stated that it was impossible for him to change it due to a problem on the WADA website, providing a screenshot of the problem in his response to the Agency.

Despite this, the World Anti-Doping Agency has continued with the procedure, giving Fognini a warning according to its rules in situations like this.

Fognini received his warning about a month later, not for having taken a prohibited medicine, but for having gone to see the Champions League final in Istanbul between Manchester City and Inter.

The checks were to be carried out at the beginning of June, but Fognini was once again not present where he needed to be.

The 36-year-old, who has always been a great Inter fan, took a direct flight to Istanbul to cheer on his favorite team during the Champions League final, forgetting to notify WADA and Nado Italia, the Italian anti-doping agency.

The problem arose when Fognini wasn't home for a checkup, and with this being his second warning, he is in danger of missing the chance to play at SW19 if the situation is not cleared up in time.

Most recently, the former Italian No. 1 lost in the third round of the 2023 French Open to Sebastian Ofner, 7-5, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 4-6. He has since been recovering from an injury in order to be ready for Wimbledon.

Fabio Fognini considering retirement

Fabio Fognini during the 2023 French Open

Fabio Fognini has recently been considering retirement after injuring himself during the 2023 French Open. Fognini lost to Sebastian Ofner in the third round of Roland Garros, after dealing with a chest problem during the match.

In his following statement, the 36-year-old admitted to this year's edition of the tournament being the last or second to last in his career.

"I have a physical problem, I pulled my chest. I decided to play anyway because such an opportunity will never happen again since it's my last or penultimate Roland Garros. Too bad because the trains pass and never come back," Fognini said.

He looked back at his other physical problems that have dictated his schedule and competitiveness, saying:

"At 36 I'm tired of getting hurt, I don't accept it anymore. In 6 months I've played three tournaments... too much discontinuity," Fognini added in the press conference.

