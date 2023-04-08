Fabio Fognini opened up about the lesser known difficulties of being a tennis professional in a recent interview. Surprisingly, Fognini also stated that he hopes his son doesn't choose the same life that he did.

Speaking to L'Ultimo Uomo, the 35-year-old touched on the hectic tennis schedule, calling it a "beautiful" albeit "difficult" life. Recalling all the sacrifices he has made along the way to become a successful tennis pro, as well as those his own father had to endure, Fognini claimed that it would be better if his son chose another domain to master.

The World No. 97 is ready to make the same sacrifices for his son if he chose to be a tennis player. But he pointed out that the "hard" sport required an unbelievable amount of dedication.

"It's a beautiful life, but it's also difficult. I've always said it, even though it may sound bad: I hope my son doesn't play tennis. Because I know what I did, the sacrifices my dad made... not that I'm not willing to make them for my children, God forbid, but at the same time it's hard, because if you want to try to excel, in our sport you have to put a lot of dedication," Fognini said.

The former World No. 9 further stated that fans often overlooked the less glamorous parts of the sport -- being away from home and friends, endless travel, fatigue, and loneliness. Aspiring players have to get used to all these things while they are young, and Fabio Fognini is not sure that such a life is worth it for everyone.

"Maybe it's an adjective that may seem strong: 'hard' is waking up at 4 in the morning and going to work. Ours is a very beautiful life, but there are a thousand difficulties," Fabio Fognini said.

"Being alone, away from home and friends, travel, tiredness, time differences: there are so many moments that enthusiasts don't see. Those who are close to us know it, those who follow us, how hard it is. And you have to get used to these things since you were little," he added.

"In the end, I have made a job out of a sport in my life" - Fabio Fognini

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Eight

Fabio Fognini further emphasized that he would never force his children in any direction, even though he wants them to know that life as a tennis pro is "hard." At the same time, the nine-time ATP title winner is proud of himself for having made a career out of a sport, and he considers it a privilege to be living life the way he is.

"Then for heaven's sake, I hope my children do what they want and I won't force them in any direction, but this is a hard life. At the same time I know we are very lucky. In the end, I have made a job out of a sport in my life, and being able to earn a living in this way is not for everyone and it is a privilege," Fabio Fognini said.

Poll : 0 votes