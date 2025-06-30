Fabio Fognini's daughter adorably watches over his practice session ahead of Carlos Alcaraz's clash in Wimbledon 1R

Wimbledon excitement is in the air, and to experience the same, Fabio Fognini's daughter Farah made her way down there to catch her father in action ahead of his showdown against World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. Fognini will be facing the Spaniard in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Open.

On Sunday, Fognini's wife, Flavia Pennetta, posted pictures of her daughter getting a glimpse of tennis action. She captured her watching her father curiously as her father prepared for one of the biggest matches of his career. Pennetta shared a heartfelt caption on Instagram Stories:

“daddy’s little girl,” accompanied by heart emojis.

In another photo, the family was snapped outside the court in Wimbledon.

Pennetta's Instagram story

The game between Alcaraz and Fognini will take place on Monday around 1:30 pm local time. The Italian veteran, now ranked No. 127 and aged 38, reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2011 and has a decade-plus of Grand Slam appearances under his belt.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard needs no second introduction. He's a two-time Wimbledon champion, striving for his third consecutive title. Moreover, he boasts an 18-match grass-court winning streak.

Fabio Fognini shares reaction of his son upon learning Carlos Alcaraz was the opponent

Fabio Fognini is a father to three children and his firstborn son, Federico (born May 19, 2017), seems to be a fan of Carlos Alcaraz. But after he learned that the Spaniard is the one who'll be facing his father in the first round of the Wimbledon Open, he was upset.

During an interview with AS and EFE, Fognini shared the conversation he had with his son before arriving in London. He said:

"My son called me and said he wanted to come watch the match, and now when we crossed paths with Alcaraz, I told him not to greet him because he's my opponent tomorrow. My son got upset!"

Fabio Fognini tied the knot with fellow Italian pro Flavia Pennetta, the 2015 US Open champion, in June 2016. The couple currently divides their time between Italy and Spain.

His son Federico was named after the late Italian player Federico Luzzi. Apart from Federico and Farah (born December 23, 2019), Fognini welcomed another daughter, whom he named Flaminia. She was born on November 21, 2021.

